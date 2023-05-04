City fringe with options | Feature Property

Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 1 | Car 1
Charming and extensively restored, this home on the city fringe is ready for a new owner to move in and make it their very own.
Fresh paint highlights lovely Victorian features such as cast iron lacework and chamfer posts on the verandah, plus detailed panelling on doors.
The deep verandah shelters the front door, and when you step inside there are more original details including high ceilings, timber floorboards and antique light fittings.
Two generous front rooms are on either side of hallway, one with an ornate fireplace.
The hallway flows to a cosy lounge, featuring wood panelling and another open fireplace.
To the left of the loungeroom is a further good-sized bedroom. Towards the rear of the home you step into the meals area with the bathroom and laundry on the left and another smaller bedroom and kitchen to the right.
A delightful home offering instant comfort as well as future scope and a great location.
Walk to Bendigo Marketplace and train station. Stroll to nearby cafes and restaurants.
A good choice for owner-occupiers and property investors.
Ideal for business people wanting a central location to establish furnished accommodation for visitors and tourists.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.