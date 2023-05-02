Round three of the Bendigo Football Netball League produced some brilliant individual and team performances.
Here's a look at the key Premier Data stats from the weekend's matches:
The Dragons beat up the Bulldogs around the ball.
Sandhurst was plus 25 in disposals (325-300), plus 28 in contested disposals (147-119) and plus 19 in clearances (46-27) which led to 21 more inside 50s (63-42).
That dominance led to the Dragons putting plenty of pressure on the Square defence. Sandhurst took 19 marks inside 50 - Square conceded 20 marks inside 50 across the first two rounds.
Lachlan Tardrew showed why the Dragons were so keen to have the Collingwood VFL star play full-time in the BFNL.
Tardrew had 33 possessions, 11 clearances, 11 inside 50s and kicked two goals for 170 ranking points.
Ruckman Hamish Hosking was just as influential with 32 disposals, 27 of them contested, 14 clearances and two goals for 116 ranking points.
Sandhurst key forward Matt Thornton made the most of his opportunities, kicking 4.1 from his five kicks for the game.
A rare occurrence for Golden Square, with no player cracking the century in player ranking points.
Square's highest-rated player was defender Jon Coe with 86 points.
The Bulldogs had 14 players with 12 possessions or less for the game.
Jake Thrum (28) and Jack Geary (23) had the most possessions for the Dogs.
The Hawks' win was set up by a brilliant opening 30 minutes.
The Hawks kicked seven goals to one on the back of some slick ball movement.
They had 28 more disposals than the Dogs and their slick ball use allowed them to take 16 more marks for the quarter.
The Borough's pressure was also very good. Gisborne didn't have a single handball receive for the quarter.
Former St Kilda skipper Jarryn Geary had a great game for the Hawks - 33 possessions, eight marks and one goal.
Forward Cam McGlashan kicked six goals from 11 kicks, while key defender Dylan Hanley had 26 disposals and took a game-high 12 marks.
Noah Wheeler is enjoying a great start to the new season.
Wheeler had 26 disposals, 15 contested, six clearances and a game-high 11 inside 50s.
Midfielders Luke Ellings (28 possessions) and Flynn Lakey (27) had the most ball for Gisborne, while ruckman Braidon Blake had 20 disposals and 34 hit outs.
In the absence of key forward Pat McKenna, Matt Merrett was good target for the Dogs. He took 10 marks and kicked 2.1 from 23 possessions.
The 17-point defeat was a bitter pill for the Magpies to swallow.
They could have had the game sewn up at three quarter-time, but they kicked 1.9 in the third quarter.
The 1.9 came from 15 inside 50s even though the Roos had 45 more possessions for the quarter.
The final term was even in terms of disposals and inside 50s, but the stat that matters most is goals and the Roos kicked six majors to Maryborough's two to seal victory.
Great to see Liam Collins back on deck for the Roos.
He led the Roos to victory with 10 touches, six clearances and a brilliant goal in the final quarter. In total he had 45 possessions for the game and 173 ranking points.
His older brother, Mitch, was the Roos' second-highest ranked player with 137 points on the back of 24 possessions, 16 of which were contested.
Sandringham VFL midfielder Jacob Lohmann was Maryborough's best player.
He had 33 possessions, seven marks, 13 tackles and kicked 1.4 for 160 ranking points.
Big man Brady Neill continued his great for the Pies.
Neill also had 160 ranking points thanks to 25 possessions, five marks, seven clearances and 25 hit outs.
The Bloods' kicking skills came to the fore in their 46-point win.
South had 49 more effective kicks in general play and its straight-kicking for goal proved critical.
The Tigers had more clearances (45-40) and won more ground balls (95-86), but their efficiency inside forward 50 was poor. Key forward Jake Summers and Jayden Eales looked dangerous all day, but could only manage 1.7 between them.
At the other end of the ground, Steven Stroobants and Will Keck kicked a combined 8.1.
South midfielder Brody Haddow was the best player on the ground - 34 possessions, seven marks, 12 clearances and two goals for 171 ranking points.
Braydan Torpey's kicking from defence set up several scoring opportunities for the Bloods.
Caleb Fisher, 29 disposals and 131 ranking points, was Kyneton's most productive player.
The battle in the ruck was one of the highlights of the day.
Kyneton skipper James Orr had 19 possessions, 11 clearances and 36 hit outs, while South Bendigo big man Mac Cameron had 17 disposals, five marks and 39 hit outs.
South won the centre clearances 11-10, but Kyneton had the better of clearances at ball-ups 21-15.
The gulf in class was prevalent as the Storm cruised to a big victory.
The visitors had 437 disposals to Castlemaine's 319 and had 63 inside 50s to 27.
The Storm's midfielders had leather poisoning.
Cal McCarty had 36 touches, 16 of which were contested, 13 clearances and two goals for a round-best 177 ranking points.
Jake Moorhead (36 possessions and two goals), Daniel Clohesy (34 possessions) and Lachlan Gill (34 possessions two goals) had a day out. Luke Webb (34 possessions) was dominant across half-back.
With Lachlan Sharp sidelined, James Schischka was the Storm's number one target and he responded strongly with 6.1 from 14 kicks and nine marks.
Castlemaine's John Watson took advantage of the ball being in the Pies' defensive zone for the majority of the day and the fact the Storm kicked 24 behinds.
Watson had 43 kicks for the day and seven handballs for a total of 50 possessions.
Watson and Brodie Byrne had 13 and 16 marks respectively. Byrne has been one of the Pies' best players each week and he had 27 possessions against the Storm.
