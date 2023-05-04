Enjoy three living zones | Feature property

Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Families and entertainers will appreciate this home's spacious living zone with sliding doors and adjoining north-facing patio area.
Another highlight is the quality kitchen comprising island bench with stone worktop, a 900mm-wide stainless steel cook top and 600mm-wide under-bench oven.
Ample kitchen storage is available with a walk-in cupboard as well as a walk-in pantry with stairs leading down to the double garage. What a great idea, said the selling agent, park the car and take your shopping straight into the pantry.
Near the front door is the first living area. Opposite, are double doors leading to the main bedroom where you will find walk-through robes and ensuite with stone-topped twin vanity. Clever design means this wing can become a parents' retreat.
Three more bedrooms provide ample accommodation and flexibility, especially with built-in storage and easy access to the main bathroom - which also has a stone-topped vanity. A third living zone in this wing makes an ideal rumpus.
A well presented home on a nicely elevated mid-sized allotment. It's just four years old and handy to Kangaroo Flat shops and schools.
Visit propertyplusre.com.au for more information including floor plans and additional photos. Open for inspection this weekend.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.