BJFL scores, goalkickers and best players

UNDER-14 GIRLS
Sandhurst 6.4 10.9 14.10 15.13 (103)
Marong 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS - Sandhurst: M.Maxted 5, L.Brown 4, Z.Mould 2, K.Spiteri 1, K.Ginnivan 1, E.Sharman 1, P.Gladstone 1. Marong: L.Jangra 1
BEST - Sandhurst: K.Spiteri, M.Maxted, L.Brown, T.Place, Z.Mould, A.Campbell. Marong: P.England, F.Stevens, A.Grant, L.Jangra
White Hills 3.6 6.8 12.13 17.17 (119)
Golden Square 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - White Hills: S.O'Connell 6, M.Clark 3, M.Morrison 2, E.Pickering 1, M.Gough 1, M.Alford 1, M.kelleher 1, R.Wirken 1, L.Newton 1. Golden Square: N/A
BEST - White Hills: M.Clark, S.O'Connell, M.Morrison, M.Gough, L.O'Brien, M.Alford. Golden Square: L.Walsh, A.Carr, L.Soko, O.Reid, I.Roe
Strathfieldsaye 2.2 3.3 6.6 8.7 (55)
Kangaroo Flat 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 (2)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: J.Wood 4, D.McDonnell 2, J.Cunningham 1, A.Scott 1. Kangaroo Flat: N/A
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: C.Fitzgerald, J.O'Bree, D.McDonnell, J.Wood, J.Cunningham, Z.Peel. Kangaroo Flat: N/A
UNDER-16 GIRLS
Sandhurst 6.4 10.4 15.8 22.11 (143)
Strathfieldsaye 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Sandhurst: L.Nihill 6, A.Bibby 5, C.scanlon 2, H.Cochrane 2, O.Lacy 2, R.Mackie 2, E.Grieve 1, E.Bellenger 1, A.Franklin 1. Strathfieldsaye: N/A
BEST - Sandhurst: G.Garlick, L.Nihill, O.Lacy, A.Bibby, C.scanlon, A.Franklin. Strathfieldsaye: N/A
Golden Square 2.3 4.4 4.5 4.7 (31)
Castlemaine 0.0 1.2 2.2 3.3 (21)
GOALS - Golden Square: E.Meharry 1, M.Roberts 1, T.Davis 1, G.Mcphee 1. Castlemaine: S.Kitchingman 1, C.Cole 1, C.Butcher 1
BEST - Golden Square: L.Mansfield, G.Mcphee, L.Johansen, M.Roberts, K.Milne, L.Kornmann. Castlemaine: S.Kitchingman, C.Cole, S.Kitchingman, L.Whaley, C.Butcher, C.Drew
UNDER-18 GIRLS
Golden Square 6.0 10.5 10.9 14.14 (98)
Eaglehawk 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Golden Square: G.Drage 8, S.Demeo 2, G.Roberts 2, J.Lockwood 1, S.Boldiston 1. Eaglehawk: N/A
BEST - Golden Square: G.Drage, G.Roberts, S.Demeo, J.Lockwood, S.Boldiston, A.Filsell. Eaglehawk: I.Wilson, I.St Clair, T.Collier, M.Fisher, N.Nisbet, T.Freeman
Woorinen Youth Girls 3.2 6.5 10.5 10.6 (66)
White Hills 0.4 2.7 4.9 7.11 (53)
GOALS - Woorinen Youth Girls: I.Boulton 3, J.Bannam 2, B.Lewis 2, N.Roberts 1, A.Mclean 1, S.Johnston 1. White Hills: A.Haigh 4, T.Murphy 2, S.Sarre 1
BEST - Woorinen Youth Girls: L.Clarke, S.McClelland, J.Bannam, B.Lewis, I.Boulton, A.Mclean. White Hills: M.Meersbergen, T.Kendall, A.Haigh, E.Cail, J.Morrison, K.Field
UNDER-16 BOYS
LBU Cats 5.3 8.6 8.10 9.11 (65)
Huntly 0.1 0.3 3.6 6.8 (44)
GOALS - LBU Cats: N.Mitchell 2, C.Keele 2, C.Byrne 1, T.Cox 1, C.Mundie 1, M.Munro 1, C.McIntyre 1, J.Brentnall 1. Huntly: H.Matthews 4, B.Miller 2
BEST - LBU Cats: M.Scurrah, N.Mitchell, J.Brentnall, C.McIntyre, C.Roberts, P.Keele. Huntly: H.Matthews, K.Fitzpatrick, B.Miller, M.Archer, M.Lawrence, T.Biggs
Sandhurst U16 Res 2.1 4.3 9.7 12.9 (81)
MGYCW U16 Boys 1 1.6 4.11 6.12 9.15 (69)
GOALS - Sandhurst U16 Res: C.Reid 5, L.Fazzalori 2, C.Bannan 1, T.Smith 1, A.Ladd 1, C.Mackenzie 1, M.Armstrong 1. MGYCW U16 Boys 1: R.Doorty 3, H.Healey 1, C.Blandthorn 1, Z.Whalen 1, D.Brown 1, W.Thomson 1
BEST - Sandhurst U16 Res: C.Reid, N.Willits, C.Bannan, L.Sims, H.Byrne, M.Nihill. MGYCW U16 Boys 1: D.Brown, L.Pigdon, M.Holmes, R.Doorty, O.Patton, X.Emmerson
South Bendigo 1 5.3 12.10 19.13 24.18 (162)
Kangaroo Flat 2.0 2.0 2.1 2.1 (13)
wGOALS - South Bendigo 1: A.Price 4, L.Bice 4, A.Triplett 3, A.Martin 3, E.McMahon 3, H.Purcell 2, L.Feuerherdt 1, J.McMurray 1, L.Westerway 1, K.Hutchinson 1. Kangaroo Flat: M.Goudge 1, R.McNamara 1
BEST - South Bendigo 1: E.McMahon, T.Hardingham, H.Purcell, A.Price, L.Bice, A.Martin. Kangaroo Flat: X.Coghill, T.Blythman, J.Burns, T.Farmer, R.McNamara, C.Smith
Golden Square U16 Boys Res 6.8 12.10 17.17 27.17 (179)
Marong 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.1 (13)
GOALS - Golden Square U16 Boys Res: M.Brown 4, Z.Hinck 4, W.Baird 4, A.Costello 3, S.Riseley 2, D.Webb 1, L.McIntosh 1, A.Upton 1, J.McLean 1. Marong: M.O'Donnell 1, B.Wells 1
BEST - Golden Square U16 Boys Res: S.Riseley, D.Webb, Z.Hinck, W.Baird. Marong: undefined.null, J.bradley, J.Miller, R.Marwood, C.Dudderidge, B.Smyth
White Hills U16 Boys Black7.014.6 18.12 25.16 (166)
MGYCW U16 Boys 2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS - White Hills U16 Boys Black: P.Kabalan 3, C.Tobin 3, L.Rice 3, D.Murley 2, J.Langtree 2, M.Holm 1, O.Lythgo 1, T.Schultz 1, L.Taylor 1, T.Caine 1, L.Cummings 1, J.Ratcliffe 1, J.Mizzi 1, J.McGrath 1, O.Allan 1, F.Millar 1, B.Schelfhout 1. MGYCW U16 Boys 2: N/A
BEST - White Hills U16 Boys Black: C.Tobin, J.Mizzi, L.Cummings, L.Rice, A.O'Brien, H.Mills. MGYCW U16 Boys 2: J.Douglas, K.Shay, M.Lines, O.Bowman, O.McKenzie, D.Wharton
Golden Square 8.2 17.6 24.12 34.14 (218)
Castlemaine 0.2 1.4 1.5 1.5 (11)
GOALS - Golden Square U16 Boys Snrs: C.Mortimer 5, A.Eaton 4, L.Mayman 3, X.Grant 3, Z.Barker 2, L.Ritchie 2, H.Wright 2, R.Dillon 2, L.Wescott 2, J.Corr 2, B.Warfe 2, J.Peter 2, S.CookeKingston 1, A.Drummond 1, J.Kelly 1. Castlemaine: M.McKnight 1
BEST - Golden Square U16 Boys Snrs: H.Wright, C.Mortimer, R.Dillon, X.Grant, X.Cain, J.Kelly. Castlemaine: M.McKnight, S.Sieber-Hogg, O.Giddings, O.Britt, A.Welch, J.Hardy
Strathfieldsaye 3.1 5.5 6.8 11.9 (75)
Eaglehawk 2.0 4.3 5.6 5.8 (38)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Snrs: P.Gordon 2, T.Allan 2, M.Hibbs 2, E.Cousins 2, D.Crawford 1, J.Tuohey 1, L.Matheson 1. Eaglehawk: M.Pettersen 1, D.Marsh 1, L.Barker 1, I.Phillips-Adams 1, M.Miller 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Snrs: A.Wingrave, L.Matheson, E.Giddings, P.Gordon, B.Masters, W.Bartlett. Eaglehawk: undefined.null, T.Taylor, L.Wilson, J.Coates-moore, D.Marsh, D.Vallance
Rochester 5.2 8.2 12.9 14.13 (97)
Strathfieldsaye 1.0 3.2 4.3 6.6 (42)
GOALS - Rochester: J.Hipwell 2, K.Pearse 2, W.Coghill 1, J.Otto 1, O.Williams 1. Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Res: J.Buchanan 1, J.Connor 1, J.DeAraugo 1, J.Garley 1, H.Bennett 1
BEST - Rochester: O.Tarrant, J.Hipwell, C.HARBOUR, A.Ferguson. Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Res: J.DeAraugo, K.Villani, H.whitfield, undefined.null, J.Balic, M.Elkington
Sandhurst U16 Snrs 6.1 14.3 19.8 26.15 (171)
Maryborough 1.0 1.0 1.2 1.3 (9)
GOALS - Sandhurst U16 Snrs: O.Cail 5, Z.Connick 4, F.Lockhart 3, E.Austin 3, L.Borchard 2, M.Guthrie 2, J.Howard 2, T.Davie 1, O.Farrelly 1, G.Hay 1, H.White 1, W.Bennett 1. Maryborough: A.Chadwick 1
BEST - Sandhurst U16 Snrs: J.Howard, Z.Connick, L.Borchard, F.Lockhart, G.Hay, O.Cail. Maryborough: C.Mark, W.Soulsby, C.Wood, Z.Cicchini, A.Chadwick, J.Brydon
UNDER-14 MIXED
South Bendigo 2 6.1 11.4 14.12 20.19 (139)
Golden Square U14 Res 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - South Bendigo 2: T.McMurray 4, C.Sullivan 3, W.de Vries 3, F.Guzzo 3, J.Stone 2, L.Bray 1, M.Slattery 1, D.Ford 1, W.Martin 1, H.McIntosh 1. Golden Square U14 Res: N/A
BEST - South Bendigo 2: W.de Vries, T.McMurray, F.Guzzo, D.Ford, C.Sullivan, H.McIntosh. Golden Square U14 Res: T.Worbs, D.Martin, T.Ahearn, S.Snell, T.Byrne, K.Bowen
Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 1 3.3 7.3 10.6 10.8 (68)
Rochester 0.1 1.3 1.4 3.4 (22)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 1: A.van Dillen 3, K.Garley 2, T.Turner 2, T.Sherwell 1, N.Hietbrink 1, J.Lawler 1. Rochester: C.James 2, A.Lehmann 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 1: B.Geary, N.Hietbrink, J.Young, K.McInerney, T.Turner. Rochester: C.James, D.Martin, B.edwards, T.Jones, R.Mountjoy, M.Boyack
Sandhurst U14 Res 2.3 3.3 5.13 8.18 (66)
Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 2 0.0 4.4 4.5 7.6 (48)
GOALS - Sandhurst U14 Res: S.Rogers 2, T.Byrne 2, T.Fraser 2, T.Barry 1, O.Doak 1. Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 2: J.Dyer 2, C.Fitzgerald 2, C.elliott 1, E.Tonna-Dorling 1, L.O'Brien 1
BEST - Sandhurst U14 Res: T.Byrne, D.Strachan, T.Frawley, H.Bain, C.Fraser, T.Fraser. Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 2: J.Dyer, D.Gormly, E.Tonna-Dorling, C.Fitzgerald, J.Robinson, C.elliott
Huntly U14 Brown 6.3 13.7 17.10 23.13 (151)
South Bendigo 3 0.1 0.1 1.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS - Huntly U14 Brown: R.Enright 4, C.Caldis 4, R.Marriott 3, C.Wheelhouse 3, A.Callanan 2, J.Hayes 2, M.Challis 1, R.Pitson 1, R.Norman 1, J.Challis 1, C.Horsfall 1. South Bendigo 3: T.Campbell 1, J.Evans 1
BEST - Huntly U14 Brown: R.Marriott, R.Enright, C.Caldis, A.Callanan, M.Climas, R.Fahy. South Bendigo 3: C.Rechter, J.Evans, S.Tuckerman, D.France, C.Cook, T.Campbell
MGYCW U14 Mixed 2 4.7 9.12 13.16 19.24 (138)
North Bendigo 0.0 0.0 1.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS - MGYCW U14 Mixed 2: H.Landry 4, X.Tingley 4, J.Baxter 2, T.Attard 2, A.Woolley 2, J.Bellenger 1, C.Dowler 1, C.Speirs 1, O.Balic 1. North Bendigo: J.McCarthy 1
BEST - MGYCW U14 Mixed 2: N/A. North Bendigo: J.McCarthy, K.Hamilton, E.Miller, T.Creeley, K.theobold, S.Boston-Muir
Castlemaine 5.3 5.8 9.13 15.16 (106)
White Hills 1.0 4.3 7.3 8.4 (52)
GOALS - Castlemaine: L.Bruce 5, O.Grainger 4, H.Kneebone 2, M.Matheson 1, J.Oxley 1, Z.Thompson 1, R.Fitzpatrick 1. White Hills: S.fuller 3, I.Cass 2, L.Whittle 1, E.Paterson 1, B.Jorgensen 1
BEST - Castlemaine: M.Matheson, H.Kneebone, J.Oxley, O.Grainger, L.Bruce, A.Thompson. White Hills: B.Jorgensen, R.Argus, S.fuller, R.Michielsen, J.Mahood, F.Parker
MGYCW U14 Mixed 1 3.2 3.2 5.7 8.8 (56)
Marong 1.2 3.7 4.7 7.9 (51)
GOALS - MGYCW U14 Mixed 1: J.Wittingslow 2, W.Hargreaves 1, D.Downing 1, K.Maxted 1, D.Warren 1, J.Cavalier 1, L.Wilson 1. Marong: H.Allison 2, M.O'Donnell 1, L.Bennett 1, P.Bertulfo 1, O.Steen 1, C.Bray 1
BEST - MGYCW U14 Mixed 1: D.Downing, J.Wittingslow, D.Warren, B.Smart, C.Attard, J.Morcombe. Marong: B.Wells, J.Miller, H.Wilson, H.Allison, E.Bird, O.Steen
Golden Square U14 Snrs 1.0 3.1 4.3 8.6 (54)
Eaglehawk 2.4 3.4 3.7 3.7 (25)
GOALS - Golden Square U14 Snrs: C.Macumber 2, M.Skinner 2, J.Rosa 2, W.Minne 1, N.Pollard 1. Eaglehawk: X.Stone 1, A.Rae 1, T.Fox 1
BEST - Golden Square U14 Snrs: M.Skinner, B.Buhagiar, J.Rosa, T.Richardson, N.Pollard, H.Hayes. Eaglehawk: K.Uerata, H.Miller, A.Gill, L.Wilson, J.Webster, C.Larson
Huntly U14 Gold 4.2 11.6 20.9 25.12 (162)
Maryborough 0.0 0.0 1.1 3.1 (19)
GOALS - Huntly U14 Gold: O.Kleinert 5, L.Cain 4, L.Wheelhouse 2, Z.Jensen 2, C.Pellegrino 2, A.Mclean 1, H.Hargadon 1, Z.Whyte 1, C.Wright 1, L.Griffin 1, Z.Marwood 1, D.Swinnerton 1, H.Archer 1, O.Davies 1. Maryborough: E.Boyes 2, J.Humphrey 1
BEST - Huntly U14 Gold: A.Mclean, O.Kleinert, L.Cain, H.Adamson, L.Mulryan. Maryborough: D.Bridges, O.Cassidy, E.Boyes, D.Hoban, K.Jardine, J.Humphrey
Strathfieldsaye 5.6 7.9 12.14 20.18 (138)
South Bendigo 1 0.0 1.2 2.2 4.3 (27)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Snrs: N.Browell 4, A.Hand 3, W.Mayes 3, F.Maddren 2, C.Hilson 1, C.Elliott 1, O.Perry 1, L.Sharam 1, L.Edwards 1, K.Hodgskiss 1, N.Fitzpatrick 1, M.Grieve 1. South Bendigo 1: H.Turnbull 1, J.Cason 1, Z.Ralphs 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Snrs: W.Mayes, A.Hand, F.Maddren, C.Elliott, T.Griffin, J.Mathews. South Bendigo 1: L.Fyffe, M.Nicholas, R.Newman, H.Turnbull, Z.Ralphs, M.Kornmann
Sandhurst U14 Snrs 8.6 16.10 22.17 31.18 (204)
Kangaroo Flat 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 (1)
GOALS - Sandhurst U14 Snrs: R.Travaglia 4, W.Petersen 4, J.Kelly 4, O.Suckling 4, P.McNamara 3, M.Connick 2, J.Craig 2, H.O'Callaghan 1, N.Harvey 1, J.Westley 1, B.Billett 1, G.O'Shea 1, Z.MacDonald 1, L.Cameron 1, B.Butler 1. Kangaroo Flat: N/A
BEST - Sandhurst U14 Snrs: P.McNamara, W.Petersen, R.Travaglia, M.Connick, N.Harvey, J.Kelly. Kangaroo Flat: A.Coghill, L.Chambers, J.Goudge, C.Sutton, L.Coghill, C.Woolley
UNDER-12 MIXED
St Kilians St Peters U12 - Green4.5 6.5 7.10 9.19 (73)
MGYCW U12 Mixed 3 0.0 0.2 1.2 1.2 (8)
GOALS - St Kilians St Peters U12 - Green: E.Schoder 4, H.Horby 2, B.Herdman 1, A.Mitchell 1, H.Macnee 1. MGYCW U12 Mixed 3: B.Flood 1
BEST - St Kilians St Peters U12 - Green: H.Macnee, K.Clark, E.Schoder, A.Mitchell, B.McConvill, B.Herdman. MGYCW U12 Mixed 3: D.Lovell, A.Derrick, R.Pakot, Z.Sheahan, X.Wallace, R.Speirs
North Bendigo 1.0 2.2 2.2 3.5 (23)
Golden Square U12 Mixed 3 0.0 0.1 1.2 1.2 (8)
GOALS - North Bendigo: R.Thompson 1, B.Burns 1, R.Carter 1. Golden Square U12 Mixed 3: I.Taylor 1
BEST - North Bendigo: J.Kerr, undefined.null, L.Kerr, R.Page, E.Wybar, R.Carter. Golden Square U12 Mixed 3: L.Baker, C.Elliott, E.White, W.Harrison, J.Everett, I.Taylor
MGYCW U12 Mixed 1 0.0 2.1 4.6 6.8 (44)
St Thereses U12 Mixed 11.0 3.0 4.0 4.1 (25)
GOALS - MGYCW U12 Mixed 1: J.Hargreaves 1, R.Cavalier 1, J.Barker 1, T.Evans 1, M.Austin 1, M.Rose 1. St Thereses U12 Mixed 1: K.Westley 2, L.Travaglia 1, M.Hannaford 1
BEST - MGYCW U12 Mixed 1: T.Evans, D.Thomson, N.Lowry, W.Waters, J.Brown, W.Scoble. St Thereses U12 Mixed 1: L.Travaglia, T.McCarroll, L.Hubble, K.Westley, O.Rutzou, M.Hannaford
St Thereses U12 Mixed 24.4 6.4 7.11 10.12 (72)
Maryborough 0.0 1.1 1.1 3.3 (21)
GOALS - St Thereses U12 Mixed 2: X.Mulqueen 5, S.Davie 1, C.Harrington 1, J.Holland 1, B.Rosa 1, Q.Casey 1. Maryborough: L.Morse 1, L.Mitchell 1, M.Trickey 1
BEST - St Thereses U12 Mixed 2: J.Holland, X.Mulqueen, L.Bell, Q.Casey, C.Harrington, E.Rooke. Maryborough: C.Stevens, E.Boyes, J.Smith, M.Stevens, B.Bardsley, W.Smith
Quarry Hill 4.2 7.4 11.6 15.7 (97)
Kangaroo Flat 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS - Quarry Hill: J.Richardson 4, H.Knott 4, O.Lalor 3, T.Peters 2, H.Cooney 1, R.Sharma 1. Kangaroo Flat: B.Blythman 1
BEST - Quarry Hill: H.Cooney, T.Peters, J.Richardson, H.Knott, S.Doak, O.Lalor. Kangaroo Flat: B.Blythman, H.Nelson, C.Brown, R.Gudge, M.Downes, L.Cole
Golden Square U12 1 2.4 4.5 6.7 7.10 (52)
St Francis U12 Mixed 1 0.1 0.1 3.2 3.2 (20)
GOALS - Golden Square U12 Mixed 1: J.Allen 2, L.Cattanach 1, J.Burke 1, L.Shatwell 1, A.Lethlean 1, N.Bishop 1. St Francis U12 Mixed 1: A.Horan 1, J.Willis 1
BEST - Golden Square U12 Mixed 1: L.Shatwell, N.Bishop, C.Finch, K.Shiels, H.Pannett, J.Burke. St Francis U12 Mixed 1: E.Place, J.Willis, W.Tuddenham, W.Shadbolt, T.Neilson, T.Mudoti
Eaglehawk U12 Hawks 0.0 2.4 3.5 7.7 (49)
Strathfieldsaye U12 C 3.5 3.5 5.8 6.12 (48)
GOALS - Eaglehawk U12 Hawks: J.Seppings 3, P.Smith 2, B.Stone 1. Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed C: J.Patton 2, N.Raeburn 1, J.Sherwell 1, N.Hodgskiss 1, H.Jones 1
BEST - Eaglehawk U12 Hawks: D.Abbott, B.Stone, Z.Dove, P.Smith, J.Seppings, G.Hillard. Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed C: H.Jones, J.Patton, C.Mayes, L.Sharples, J.Leslie, N.Hodgskiss
Huntly U12 Gold 4.4 9.8 13.12 15.18 (108)
Golden Square 2 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS - Huntly U12 Gold: T.Cowan 4, D.Wattie 3, L.Piper 2, I.Plant 1, N.Campbell 1, K.Meloury 1, K.Manson 1, R.Edwards 1. Golden Square U12 Mixed 2: N/A
BEST - Huntly U12 Gold: T.Cowan, J.Clark, N.Campbell, L.Piper, D.Wattie, R.Edwards. Golden Square U12 Mixed 2: B.Bradley, R.Naughton-Stratford, C.Buchan, A.Pitcher, D.Roberts, A.Griffin
Huntly U12 Brown 3.0 4.1 6.2 6.5 (41)
South Bendigo 2 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.1 (7)
GOALS - Huntly U12 Brown: J.Moorhead 3, R.Stevens 1, C.Ayres 1, M.McCashney 1. South Bendigo 2: H.Sheldrick 1
BEST - Huntly U12 Brown: H.Kleinert, C.Ayres, C.Woeltjes, C.Cross, T.callanan, O.Rainsbury. South Bendigo 2: D.Huddleston, B.Baker, H.Sheldrick, D.Thurgood, J.Ford, M.Sharpe
St Thereses U12 Mixed 31.1 2.1 4.4 5.4 (34)
St Francis U12 Mixed 2 1.2 3.5 3.6 4.6 (30)
GOALS - St Thereses U12 Mixed 3: H.Rees 1, S.Davie 1, D.Kramer 1, E.Pertzel 1, R.Abley 1. St Francis U12 Mixed 2: A.Dickson 2, S.Hurford 1, J.Fishley 1
BEST - St Thereses U12 Mixed 3: J.Byrne, P.Westley, R.Abley, J.Skinner, A.Purdy, P.Sherwood. St Francis U12 Mixed 2: A.Dickson, J.Fishley, J.Place, E.Perry, J.Blacker, S.Hurford
South Bendigo 1 4.3 8.8 9.12 16.17 (113)
MGYCW U12 Mixed 2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - South Bendigo 1: J.Thurgood 3, J.Cox 3, B.Anderson 2, C.White 2, C.Fyffe 1, B.Barry 1, A.Marshall 1, S.Preston 1, T.Floreani 1, H.McClure 1. MGYCW U12 Mixed 2: N/A
BEST - South Bendigo 1: H.Long, B.Anderson, C.White, C.Fyffe, J.Thurgood, H.Galea. MGYCW U12 Mixed 2: J.Hardiman, M.Thomas, N.Harrison, R.Muir, C.Waegeli
Strathfieldsaye 1.2 2.10 2.11 3.18 (36)
White Hills U12 Black 0.0 0.0 3.2 3.2 (20)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed A: C.Giddings 1, T.O'Keefe 1, T.Kanzamar 1. White Hills U12 Black: M.Polglase 2, J.Conlan 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed A: C.Giddings, E.Palmer, H.Freeman, H.Svanosio, T.O'Keefe. White Hills U12 Black: M.Polglase, T.Kelleher, H.Rice, J.Conlan, K.Solomano, X.BAERKEN
Marong 0.1 1.6 1.8 3.8 (26)
St Monicas 1.1 1.3 2.3 2.4 (16)
GOALS - Marong: J.Atkinson 2, J.Bradley 1. St Monicas: E.Crocker 1, H.Sherwood 1
BEST - Marong: F.Neivandt, J.Metherell, M.Ferguson, K.Mensforth, C.Hanson, C.McCurdy. St Monicas: R.Gallagher, D.Bonnici, S.Colbert, R.Bissett, O.Hawking, L.Harrington
Heathcote 7.2 12.2 14.3 17.5 (107)
White Hills U12 Red 0.0 0.1 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS - Heathcote: M.Dellar 4, N.Barrett 3, I.Pianta-Cook 2, C.Ruck 2. White Hills U12 Red: C.Kelson 1
BEST - Heathcote: T.Barrett, M.Dellar, T.Foster, K.Willmot, N.Barrett, C.Ruck. White Hills U12 Red: C.Kelson, C.Boyd, A.Ezad, T.Nichols, A.Beck, T.Mclarty
Strathfieldsaye D 6.2 9.4 12.4 16.7 (103)
Eaglehawk U12 Two Blues0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed D: H.Cregan 3, J.Bortolotto 2, D.Milburn 2, D.Moroney-cook 2, C.Gardiner 1, R.Speers 1, L.Glazner 1, B.Hodson 1, I.Oataway 1, P.Antoniadis 1, C.Olsen 1. Eaglehawk U12 Two Blues: N/A
BEST - Strathfieldsaye U12 Mixed D: D.Moroney-cook, B.Hodson, B.Bortolotto, D.Hilson, I.Oataway. Eaglehawk U12 Two Blues: T.McMahon, S.Norman, K.Shelton, J.Dea
Castlemaine 1 2.0 3.1 4.4 5.5 (35)
St Kilians St Peters-Gold0.1 1.2 2.3 3.3 (21)
GOALS - Castlemaine U12 Mixed Team 1: A.Speer 2, C.Cordy 1, L.Parsons 1, D.Brasher 1. St Kilians St Peters U12 - Gold: R.Bergin 1, V.Martin 1, W.Scholtes 1
BEST - Castlemaine U12 Mixed Team 1: J.O'Sullivan, C.Cordy, D.Brasher, W.Fitzgerald, L.Parsons, T.Cordy. St Kilians St Peters U12 - Gold: E.Willits, R.Bergin, C.McCarthy, W.Scholtes, T.Ralphs, B.Doyle
UNDER-12 GIRLS
Mt Pleasant - - - - (0)
White Hills - - - - (0)
GOALS - Mt Pleasant: N/A. White Hills: N/A
BEST - Mt Pleasant: B.Watson, E.Carmody, D.Browne, J.Bowyer.
White Hills: N/A
Golden Square 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
St Francis 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Golden Square: N/A. St Francis: N/A
BEST - Golden Square: undefined.null, W.Dellar, C.Carr, S.Carter,
D.Torossian, D.Kofoed. St Francis: N/A
St Therese's - - - - (0)
Marong - - - - (0)
GOALS - St Therese's: N/A. Marong: N/A
BEST - St Therese's: N/A. Marong: N/A
