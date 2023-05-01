Slow starts and a hamstring injury to a star player have Golden Square coach Christian Carter searching for answers ahead of the Dogs' BFNL round four clash with South Bendigo.
Midfielder/forward Tom Toma has already been ruled out of the home game against the Bloods because of a hamstring injury he suffered in the second quarter of Saturday's loss to Sandhurst.
Toma has a history of hamstring problems while playing for Cohuna.
"We don't know the extent of it, but he said it wasn't a bad one,'' Carter said of Toma's injury.
"Any hammy injury is two to three weeks, so he definitely won't play this week.
"After that we have Maryborough and then the bye, so we won't be taking any risks.
"He did a bad hammy last year, so we'll be cautious with him and give him however long it takes."
The Toma injury rubbed salt into the Dogs' wounds after a sub-par performance against the Dragons.
For the second week in a row the Dogs were slow out of the blocks.
They conceded the first five goals against Strathfieldsaye in round two, but managed to work their way back into the game and win.
The Dragons had three goals on the board early on Saturday and that set the tone for the day.
"It was similar to last week (against Strathfieldsaye), which is a worrying trend,'' Carter said.
"We just couldn't get our hands on the ball. In our practice matches we started really well and in round one against Kyneton we started really well.
"The last couple of weeks we've prepared really well, so I can't put my finger on what it is.
"We'll have to do something different this week because we can't keep giving good teams four or five-goal starts. It's too hard to make up.
"We've got to be better than that. We have to be ready for that first contest."
Carter said the Dogs were "average in a lot of areas" and had few good players on the day.
From Carter's point of view, two of Square's youngsters could hold their heads high.
"We had a lot down, but I thought it was pleasing that a couple of our young kids stepped up in a tough game,'' Carter said.
"Jack Hickman was solid all day, he took the game on and gave us run and carry. He tried his heart out.
"Zavier Murley played at half-forward and bit on the ball and he competed for four quarters.
"They're 20-year-old kids who set the example for some older guys."
The Bulldogs could have full-back Will Lee return to the side from a back injury.
The match of the round is at Tannery Lane where Strathfieldsaye hosts the in-form Sandhurst.
The Storm should regain Lachlan Sharp (hamstring soreness) after he was rested from Saturday's win over Castlemaine.
Sandhurst could regain Lee Coghlan (calf), Isaac Ruff (hamstring) and Joel Wharton (hamstring).
In other round four games on Saturday, Eaglehawk hosts Castlemaine at Canterbury Park, Gisborne is away to Kangaroo Flat and Kyneton is at home to Maryborough.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.