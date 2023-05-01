How to choose the perfect engagement ring

When it comes to choosing the perfect engagement ring, this guide will go a long way to helping you make the right decision, in terms budget, band material and stone. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

Getting down on one knee and proposing to the most important person in your life is an event you'll never forget. For that reason, it's very important that you have the perfect ring for the occasion on hand.

While there's plenty to consider when it comes to choosing the perfect engagement ring, this guide will go a long way to helping you make the right decision, covering the areas of budget, band material and stone.

Budget

It's important to have a clear budget in mind when you begin searching for your perfect engagement ring. For some, setting a budget is easy. If you don't have too much money to splash around, and you know your partner has simple tastes, carving out a reasonable amount of money to spend can prove simple. Remember that there are plenty of exceptional options out there available at surprisingly affordable prices.

If you have a bit more money at your disposal, deciding how much to dedicate to your partner's engagement ring can be a little bit awkward. You want to show your partner exactly how much they mean to you, but at the same time, blowing through your entire savings account for a piece of jewellery isn't the most shrewd financial decision - especially considering the current economic status of Victoria.

Most surveys on the average engagement ring spend by Aussies place the figure between $5,000-$6,000. If the question is "How much should I spend on an engagement ring?", that's as close to a black-and-white answer as you're likely to get.

Band material

If you're uninitiated to the world of engagement rings, you may be surprised to find out how many band materials there are to choose from. Here are a few of the top options, and how you can choose the right material for your beloved.

Gold

Perhaps the most classic of all ring band materials is gold. Traditional associations with wealth lend a sense of status to any gold ring. With options like yellow, white and rose gold available, it's surprisingly versatile as well.

Something to keep in mind when it comes to gold rings is that lower-carat rings are less dense and therefore lack durability. So you'll have to make a decision between affordability and long-term viability.

Platinum

Platinum is an exceedingly rare material which is also highly durable, enabling it to survive the bumps and knocks of everyday life. If you and your partner enjoy its shiny radiance and can stomach the higher cost, it's the perfect choice. It's worth noting that platinum is a more malleable metal, this means details such as crisp edges and hand engraving will soften more quickly than they would in white gold.

Palladium

Palladium has earned its place on the jewellery scene as a cheaper alternative to platinum. It looks very similar and offers an almost-equitable level of durability. It's also not a heavy ring and is known for being comfortable. Palladium is not a common choice for engagement rings so you might find future resizes or repairs are more difficult than if you had chosen a more mainstream material.

Silver

Silver is the most affordable option among the traditional precious metals but it's not a great option for engagement rings. In making jewellery, silver is mixed with metals such as copper to create sterling silver, which makes it more workable than pure silver but it is still relatively soft.

As sterling silver is still on the softer end of the ring metal spectrum, you should avoid it if the engagement ring will be worn every day.

Titanium

Titanium rings are durable and lightweight, requiring almost zero upkeep. They are also an affordable option. However, they are not usually possible to resize, so measure twice.

Tungsten

Do none of these materials sound durable enough for you? Tungsten is the most hard-wearing metal available on the jewellery market when it comes to preventing scratches. However, it is brittle, and can be prone to fracturing. It's highly affordable, and while aesthetics are subjective, it isn't traditionally considered the most beautiful option.

Neither Tungsten or Titanium can be set with diamonds or gemstones so you'll find your design options will be quite limited when exploring either of these as the main material for your engagement ring.

Stone

Another important consideration for your engagement ring purchase is the stone (or stones) at the centre of it. This is likely to be the element of the ring that your partner is most interested in, so carefully consider all your options.

Diamond

The classic option, diamonds are expensive yet undeniably beautiful. When you think of engagement rings, you think of diamonds. When shopping for a diamond ring, remember the 4 Cs: Cut, colour, clarity and carat weight.

Cut refers to the proportions and facetting of a diamond, which impact a diamond's ability to return light to the eye. Diamond cuts are graded by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) as Excellent, Very Good, Good, Fair and Poor. Cut quality doesn't impact a ring's price tag as much as you might think, so stick to the Excellent-Very Good range.

Diamond colour is measured on the D-Z scale. D diamonds are completely colourless, while Z diamonds have a definite yellow, brown or grey hue. While diamond colour ultimately comes down to personal preference, the standard diamond is generally within the D-J range.

Clarity plays a huge role in the price of a diamond. The GIA grades diamonds on a scale from Flawless to Included. While Flawless diamonds are exceptionally expensive, many experts agree that the human eye has a tough time noticing any difference among the top tiers of clarity.

Carat refers to the weight of a diamond. When it comes to carats, don't get too caught up in the technical detail and focus more on the diamond's aesthetic qualities and how its size plays into the look of the ring.

Sapphire

Sapphire is the second-most commonly used stone in engagement rings. Sapphires come in many colours including blue, white, pink and yellow. Sapphires traditionally represent truth, purity and faithfulness - perfect for an engagement ring.

Emerald

Strikingly green emeralds are an amazing choice for any piece of jewellery. Emeralds can be cut into a range of different shapes and are most beautiful at the centre of an engagement ring. In Ancient Rome, emeralds were used as offerings to Venus, the goddess of love.

Ruby

The deep red of ruby has proven to be a favourite for jewellers throughout the centuries. The colour evokes feelings of passion which add a unique element to any engagement ring. Ruby can also carry stunning notes of orange, brown and even purple.

Moissanite