Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Victorian Farmers Federation plan to improve farm safety

May 2 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Farmers Federation has launched the Making our Farms Safer Project. Stock picture.
Victorian Farmers Federation has launched the Making our Farms Safer Project. Stock picture.

The Victorian Farmers Federation's Making our Farms Safer Project (VFF MOFS) is calling for farmer feedback to gauge the impact of the 'Making our Farm Families Safer' campaign, which aims to improve the safety of children on farms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.