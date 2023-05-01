A second-half header from Tyler Pitson lifted Epsom to a 1-0 win over Eaglehawk in CV League One action on Sunday.
In a physical contest at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve, the Scorpions did enough to collect all three points and consolidated third spot on the ladder.
The Hawks had defender Prince Quansah shown a red card after just 12 minutes for a tackle on Epsom's Cooper Arkinstall and in the dying minutes centre back Brent Hamblin was also sent from the field for his second yellow card offence.
"We were great in the first 15 minutes and I felt we were all over them, but we couldn't score,'' Epsom coach Peter Raeburn said.
"We missed a penalty and it could have been a better scoreline, but we lost our focus. We're a young side and we'll learn from it.
"Tyler's goal from a corner was a quality goal and, thankfully, that was enough to win the game.
"That's the first time we've beaten Eaglehawk in years."
Mitch Langenbacher looked lively early for Epsom, but didn't convert his chances, while Arkinstall, James Crawley and Josh Dwyer impressed through the middle.
Riley Hayton was solid through the Borough midfield, but the Hawks couldn;t break down the Epsom defence.
After copping a 10-0 thumping from Shepparton South in round two, the Scorpions have beaten Tatura and Eaglehawk in successive matches to stamp themselves as a genuine finals contender.
"Sometimes a good start sets you up for the rest of the season,'' Raeburn said.
"Doing the hard yards now will make things easier later in the year.
"I'm happy with the way we're playing and we had a few players missing on Sunday, so our depth is really good at the moment."
The result left Eaglehawk with just one win from its first four games and it is yet to play league powers Shepparton South and Tatura.
Shepparton South flexed its considerable muscle with another big win over a Bendigo-based club.
After putting 10 goals past Epsom a fortnight ago, South scored another 10 goals against Strathdale.
South's 10-1 win lifted its goal difference to a remarkable 21 through four rounds.
South had the three points secured early after it put three goals on the board inside the first 10 minutes.
Young gun Nick Mori finished with four goals for South, while striker Joel Aitken added a brace.
"It was a good performance,'' Shepparton South coach Rob Harmeston said.
"Nick Mori is coming out of his shell. He was unbelievable."
The Blues were hampered by three match-ending injuries in the opening half.
Luke Roberts scored the Blues' goal midway through the second-half.
Belting Bendigo-based amateur teams is becoming a regular occurrence for South's highly-talented squad.
Despite the gulf in class, Harmeston said keeping his squad motivated was not a problem.
"It's all about the process, it's not about how many goals we score,'' he said.
Shepparton United - the only team to take a point off Shepparton South so far this season - also had a day out in front of goal.
United scored an 8-2 away victory over Strathfieldsaye Colts United on Sunday.
Colts opened the scoring through Godwill Basha in the sixth minute, but the home side's joy didn't last long.
Shepparton United star Ermal Marku levelled the scores five minutes later and then the floodgates opened.
Shepparton United scored three more times in the next 12 minutes and added another four in the second-half.
Basha added his second goal for Colts midway through the second half.
Toby Azhar scored four goals for a Shepparton United side that moved to 10 points through four rounds.
Tatura bounced back from defeat against Epsom to outplay Spring Gully 3-0.
The Ibises led 1-0 at the break and put the Reds away with two goals in the space of 11 minutes in the second half.
The championship race goes into a recess for one week.
Next weekend the clubs will play round one of the League Cup.
The Bendigo Amateur Soccer League's Female Football Round on Saturday lost some of its gloss after Shepparton United was forced to forfeit its clash with Strathfieldsaye Colts United and other clubs were without several players because of the clash with the Groovin the Moo music festival in Bendigo.
Spring Gully overcame a plethora of unavailabilities to defeat the much-improved Tatura 2-1.
The Reds only had three first-choice players available and coach Simon Smith was forced to raid the club's under-16 squad to ensure his side didn't have to forfeit.
After going behind 1-0 midway through the first half, the young Reds showed great tenacity to grind their way to a 2-1 victory.
Izzy Monotti scored from the penalty spot second before half-time and Letesha Bawden clinched the victory when she tapped home a goal in the 77th minute.
"Half of the players we had out went to Groovin the Moo and the other half were injured,'' Smith said.
"Tatura has some good players and they're not a bad side, so it was a good effort by the girls to win the game.
"In the second half I thought we started to take control of the game and we took our opportunity to score.
"It was a pleasing performance."
Spring Gully has two wins and one loss from its three games and is in fourth place on the ladder, six points behind leader Strathfieldsaye Colts United - albeit the Reds have a game in hand.
Strathdale moved up to fifth on the ladder after it scored its first win of the season.
The Blues defeated Shepparton South 5-2 on the back of a brilliant individual performance from Steph McDonald.
The Blues' star scored four of her side's five goals in the impressive victory.
The League One Women clubs also start their League Cup campaigns next weekend.
The championship season resumes on the weekend of May 13-14, with the match of the round between ladder leaders Colts and Tatura.
Strathdale 1 (L. Roberts) lt Shepparton South 10 N. Mori 4, J. Aitken 2, S. Grant, B. Barassi, J. De Smit, W. Keenan).
Epsom 1 (T. Pitson) d Eaglehawk 0.
Spring Gully 0 lt Tatura 3 (A. Resul, R. Reedy, C. Sellwood).
Strathfieldsaye Colts United 2 (G. Basha 2) lt Shepparton United 8 (T. Azhar 4, E. MArku, R. Brooks, L. Blackburn, M. Baqiri).
Spring Gully 2 (I. Monotti, L. Bawden) d Tatura 1 (D. Trask).
Strathdale 5 (S. McDonald 4, I. Harrington)) d Shepparton South 2 (R. Legalo, A. Thuc).
Strathfieldsaye Colts United 3 d Shepparton United 0 (on forfeit).
Golen City Rams 0 lt Swan Hill 7 (C. Brown 3, J. Stokes, S. Whittaker, F. Amran).
Denilquin Wanderers 3 (K. Ozmen 3) lt Shepparton 8 (J. Dimit 5, D. Stojanovski 2, H. Alhamzah).
Border Raiders 1 (M. Oloifana) lt La Trobe University Red 3 (D. Bish, S. Bish, J. Rawo)
Golden City 7 (W. Boe 4, N. Lue Wah, T. Dooley, H. Morley) d La Trobe University Black 0.
Epsom 0 lt Kyneton 5 (S. Hoopppell 3, K. Dickins, E. Tricarico).
Border Raiders 21 (A. Davies 10, P. Pinson 5, S. Hehir 3, J. Malham, K. Moo, J. Pemberton) d Golden City 0.
Castlemaine 2 (S. McComb 2) lt La Trobe University 5 (no scorers supplied).
Strathdale 1 (J. Suter) lt Shepparton South 2 (Y. Kaymak, T. Rachele).
Epsom 5 (B. Jackson 3, H. Poe 2) d Golden City 3 (own goal, E. Soe, S. Tame)
La Trobe University 11 (J. Fodor 5, E. Wilkinson 2, D. Dilawar 2, L. Yates, J. Clemens) d Shepparton United 1 (T. Newbound)
Spring Gully 1 (N. Armstrong) d Tatura 0.
