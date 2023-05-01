Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Epsom men, Spring Gully women the big winners in League One action

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 1 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Epsom striker Mitch Langenbacher sets sail for goal against Eaglehawk. Picture by Darren Howe
Epsom striker Mitch Langenbacher sets sail for goal against Eaglehawk. Picture by Darren Howe

A second-half header from Tyler Pitson lifted Epsom to a 1-0 win over Eaglehawk in CV League One action on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.