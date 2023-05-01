"The young and young at heart" are coming together for a new intergenerational learning program in Strathfieldsaye.
The From Little Things Big Things Grow program sees students at Assisi Kindergarten connect with older community members, aiming to foster better cross-generation relationships.
Assisi Kindergarten Community Engagement Committee member Vanessa Hicks said the program was an opportunity for young children to learn from the past and revitalise relationships post-COVID-19 lockdowns.
"There's so much to learn from the older generation," Ms Hicks said.
"COVID has had a huge impact on our community and the opportunity now to regroup and reconnect is a beautiful thing."
The program will operate weekly with kinder activities including drawing and painting activities, and expand to include a reading program in conjunction with St Francis of the Fields Primary School later in the year.
Assisi Kindergarten director Ali Knowles said the program benefits go both ways, enriching both younger and older attendees.
"It's building confidence, community connections and language skills for our children, and increasing self worth while easing loneliness and isolation for our older participants," Ms Knowles said.
Older community members wanting to get involved are invited to attend an information session on Thursday, May 4 at 10am at the St Francis of the Fields Primary School community centre in Strathfieldsaye.
