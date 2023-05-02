Bikie who shot man in knee with sawn-off gun given longer term

A Bendigo bikie who shot another man in the knee with a sawn-off shotgun during a 2019 home invasion has had his jail term increased.
Justin Talbot's initial jail term of eight years with a non-parole period of five years and six months, handed down in August 2022, was appealed by the Director of Public Prosecutions.
In a written ruling from the Supreme Court of Victoria's Court of Appeal, Talbot's actions in terrorising the occupants of a Bendigo house with a loaded weapon and shooting a "completely innocent bystander" were viewed as an intentional act.
It was "a gratuitous, spiteful and cruel act of violence" during which Talbot had "plenty of time to pause, consider and desist" and left a man with severe and life-changing injuries.
Talbot had pleaded guilty to home invasion and intentionally causing serious injury charges and had received considerations for the plea, and the fact it was made during the COVID-19 pandemic, in his initial sentence.
However, the DPP later appealed the sentence and parole period on the grounds they were "manifestly inadequate".
MORE NEWS:
Court of Appeal judges Phillip Priest, Richard Niall and Terence Forrest, agreed Talbot's sentence should be increased to 11 years and six months with a non-parole period of nine years in a ruling announced on April 28, 2023.
They said that had Talbot not pleaded guilty he would have been sentenced to 14 years with a non-parole period of 11 years.
In facts laid out in the written ruling, Talbot - then aged 29 - was a member of the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang at the time of the incident between 11pm on September 27 and 4.30 am on September 28, 2019.
Talbot and Ashley Slattery (now deceased) - also a member of the Rebels - went to a York Street home looking for a man who they believed had stolen a Suzuki motorcycle that belonged Slattery.
Four people were at the home at the time, including the victim who was visiting, when Talbot burst into the house.
During the armed break-in Talbot pointed a loaded single-barrel sawn-off shotgun at the head of the victim and repeatedly demanded to know where the thief was. When the victim - who had no knowledge of the theft or involvement - said he didn't know, Talbot hit him on the head with the butt of the gun.
While Talbot threatened the man, Slattery and a third intruder searched the home.
After five to 10 minutes, Talbot walked up to the victim, who was seated on a couch, put the shotgun to his right knee and pulled the trigger. The three intruders then fled the scene.
OTHER NEWS:
The court ruling said that the "life-changing" injuries from the shooting had left the victim unable to carry out basic daily tasks and needing a wheelchair to get around.
The judges agreed with the sentencing County Court judge Michael O'Connell that Talbot had had a difficult upbringing, which included ongoing and extreme family violence and a motorcycle accident that left him unable to work. He was also diagnosed with substance abuse disorders, schizoaffective disorder (depressive type), PTSD and ADHD.
During his County Court trial his "propensity for violence" was detailed in a list of previous convictions, including for assault, aggravated burglary and riotous behavior.
The Court of Appeal judges said while he should not be punished again for his prior offences they were indicators of his "moral culpability", his prospects of rehabilitation, his dangerous tendencies and the increased importance of deterrence.
The judges ruled that even taking into account Talbot's troubled upbringing, the delay in the case resolving, the plea of guilty and his impairments, "we have concluded, however, that the sentence imposed is manifestly inadequate".They also stated that the sentences imposed for both charges were "clearly and egregiously inadequate" and that the appeal must be allowed.
They resentenced Talbot to seven years in prison for home invasion, 10 years for intentionally causing serious injury and ordered that 18 months of the sentence on the first charge be served cumulatively with the second charge for a total of of 11 years and six months. The non-parole period was fixed at nine years.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.