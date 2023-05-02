Bendigo Advertiser
Court

Justin Talbot faces nine years in jail following appeal by DPP

Updated May 3 2023 - 10:11am, first published 4:00am
Bikie who shot man in knee with sawn-off gun given longer term

A Bendigo bikie who shot another man in the knee with a sawn-off shotgun during a 2019 home invasion has had his jail term increased.

