Bendigo City FC had its bubble burst by Lara United on Saturday night.
Bendigo City went into the State League Five West clash full of confidence after winning its previous four games.
However, Lara United proved too good on its home turf, outplaying Bendigo 2-0.
"We weren't good enough, simple as that,'' Bendigo City FC senior coach Greg Thomas said.
"We were playing on a very difficult pitch. It was hard and bumpy and they had a very vocal crowd.
"We didn't match it with them and we were second best.
"We got what we deserved."
Bendigo City struggled to create chances, with their best opportunity coming in the first half when an Alex Caldow strike crashed into the woodwork.
"(Creating goal scoring opportunities) is something we really need to work on,'' Thomas said.
Bendigo City defended well in the first half and held the home team scoreless until the 75th minute when a penalty was awarded.
Lara United converted from the spot and sealed the three points 11 minutes later with a second goal.
Caldow and goalkeeper Lachlan Priest were best for Bendigo City.
"Priesty kept us in the game, he was fantastic,'' Thomas said.
"He's having a great year so far."
The defeat left Bendigo City on 12 points - six behind top-of-the-table West Point and three points behind second-placed Balmoral, who has a game in hand, while Lara United is third on 13 points.
The top two teams at the end of the season earn promotion to State League Four next year.
"The top four or five sides are very evenly matched,'' Thomas said.
"By no means are we out of it. We have two big games coming up against Deakin, who are mid-table, and then West Point who are undefeated.
"We need six points from these next two games to keep us right there."
The Bendigo City reserves drew 1-1 with Lara United.
Bendigo City hosts Deakin University from 5pm on Saturday at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve.
