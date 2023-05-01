Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Business

McKean McGregor adds Heard & Co Real Estate to its brand

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated May 1 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heard and Co. Real Estate director Greg Heard and McKean McGregor chief executive Todd Brown. Picture supplied
Heard and Co. Real Estate director Greg Heard and McKean McGregor chief executive Todd Brown. Picture supplied

Two family-owned businesses have joined forces, with McKean McGregor acquiring Heard & Co. Real Estate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.