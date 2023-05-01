Two family-owned businesses have joined forces, with McKean McGregor acquiring Heard & Co. Real Estate.
McKean McGregor chief executive Todd Brown said he was excited by the partnership, which could provide a boost to the company's real estate team.
"We have been extremely fortunate to have built a passionate and progressive team since rebranding our real estate business in 2015," he said.
"Our focus continues to be to attract the very best people to deliver the best client experience", said Mr Brown.
"To bring Greg and his team of experienced residential sales and leasing professionals, who have a strong focus on clients as well as a deep connection to the community, to further bolster our team is something we are thrilled with."
Heard & Co. Real Estate director Greg Heard said the time was right for his business, which he established in 2017, to move to McKean McGregor.
"I am extremely proud of what I have been able to achieve with my team, but for several reasons this is a big step forward and an amazing opportunity," he said.
"I have admired the McKean McGregor approach and reputation from afar, and when looking at the options for my team and business I didn't need to look any further to find an alignment in values and somewhere I would be proud to call home".
Mr Brown said while the real estate market was volatile and not at a high point, his new expanded team was focusing on the future.
"The pace of the market and dynamics have shifted, but we believe in general the Bendigo market is well placed to ride out the economic headwinds," he said.
"Clients will continue to be the focus and we know the joining of these businesses will only strengthen our approach.
"With the combination of the teams, processes, and systems, we are excited to look to the future with the aim of delivering the best outcomes and experience for all of our clients".
