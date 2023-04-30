It wasn't Strathfieldsaye's prettiest performance, but it was a successful one.
That's all that mattered to coach Darryl Wilson as the Storm defeated Castlemaine 17.24 (126) to 4.5 (29) at Camp Reserve.
The Storm kicked 4.11 in a wasteful second quarter and the final margin of 97 points could have been greater.
"We were fumbly on the inside and had enough of the ball to kick a bigger score, but we kicked badly for goal,'' Wilson said.
"17.24 from 41 scoring shots is not great.
"In fairness to Castlemaine they were really plucky and they kept to their structures pretty well. They had a crack and they were pretty good at times."
The Storm didn't have the services of star forward Lachlan Sharp, who was rested because of hamstring soreness.
"He has a slight hamstring problem, so we decided not to risk him,'' Wilson said.
"He should be right for next week (against Sandhurst)."
In Sharp's absence, James Schischka became the Storm's key target and he responded with a six-goal haul.
Midfielders Cal McCarty, Daniel Clohesy and Jake Moorhead capitalised on the good work of ruckman Tim Hosking.
While the Pies wouldn't have liked the size of the final margin, the second leg of their tough three-week stretch had plenty of positives.
Brodie Byrne continued his great start to the season and veteran big man Liam Wilkinson was solid across the four quarters.
John Watson and Callum McConachy had plenty of the ball for the Pies.
The Pies were competitive for a half against Gisborne last week and complete their brutal three weeks with a trip to Canterbury Park next Saturday to play ladder leader Eaglehawk.
