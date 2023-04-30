A brilliant start and a fast finish helped South Bendigo see off a spirited Kyneton challenge at Harry Trott Oval on Saturday.
The Bloods won the round three clash, 14.8 (92) to 5.16 (46), but the final margin wasn't a true reflection of how tight the battle was.
The Bloods, who were without classy forward Brock Harvey, kicked the first six goals and the final five goals of the match and in between times fended off a Kyneton side that wasted several golden opportunities to kick goals.
Kyneton had more scoring shots than South in the first half, but at the main break the scoreboard read the Bloods 8.1 to the Tigers 2.10.
The Tigers had the better of a low-scoring third quarter, but a Steven Strobbants goal on the siren gave South a handy four-goal buffer.
The Tigers looked dangerous in the opening minutes of the final quarter and a Cameron Manuel goal cut the deficit to 17 points at the eight-minute mark.
The Tigers were playing with confidence and they had the momentum, but another missed shot at goal proved costly.
After the miss, the Bloods took the ball forward and elusive South forward Will Keck snapped truly.
One minute later Stroobants kicked his fourth of the day and the Bloods had broken the Tigers' resistance.
Lively small forward Sam Griffiths kicked truly, before Keck rounded out a superb final quarter by adding his third and fourth goals of the day.
It was a third-straight loss for the Tigers, but coach Paul Chapman said it was an improved performance by his side.
"We got back to applying more pressure and our ability to defend was better,'' Chapman said.
"It still wasn't great, but the intent was there and overall I was proud of the effort today.
"I felt like for two-and-a-half quarters we were the better team, but we didn't finish our work and we gave up a few coast-to-coast goals, which was deflating."
Broady Haddow and Cooper Leon set the tone for the Bloods through the midfield, while Stroobants' battle with Kyneton defender Harrison Huntley was one of the highlights of the day.
Huntley was one of the Tigers' best alongside Mason Crozier and Bailey McGee.
Big forward Jake Summers and Jayden Eales caused some trouble for the Bloods, but kicking for goal let them down.
