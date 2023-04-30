The Maiden Gully Autumn Festival returned on Sunday for its second year to celebrate a thriving suburb of Bendigo.
Artisan crafts, produce and food stalls lined the lawns with face painting and a petting zoo to welcome guests to Bendigo's oldest working vineyard - Balgownie Estate.
Balgownie Estate Bendigo head of operations Harry Wellborne said Maiden Gully had a "really strong community of people who are proud to be living in the area".
"We're really proud to have been such a big part of that community for 50 odd years now," he said.
"I like seeing everyone getting together, people wouldn't necessarily always be able to see each other with their busy lives, so it gives them an opportunity to meet the people that live around them and and highlight what's great about this little area of Bendigo."
The Progress Association aimed to highlight local Maiden Gully businesses with a community get-together, while Mr Wellborne said for businesses like Balgownie it was a chance to reconnect to the public.
He said live music performances from The Flannos, Ozzie Harwood, Steph Bitter, Mariah McCarthy and Maiden Gully Primary School would be highlights of the day, alongside dance performances by Volaire Calisthenics and Cheer n Dance, while Smoke 'n' Roast, Bullwinkle Burgers, Not Just Pizza, Maiden Gully Marong Lions Club BBQ, Bloom Espresso and Favourite Flavours Ice Cream were some of the delicacies on offer.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
