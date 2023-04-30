Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Updated

Four people injured in crash at Leonards Hill, south of Daylesford

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated April 30 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two people were flown to hospital in Melbourne following Sunday's crash.
Two people were flown to hospital in Melbourne following Sunday's crash.

A man and woman have been flown to hospital in Melbourne after a two-car collision at Leonards Hill, south of Daylesford on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.