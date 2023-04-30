THE Bendigo Braves' women continued their domination of the NBL1 competition with a powerhouse 51-point victory over the Kilsyth Cobras at Red Energy Stadium on Saturday night.
While the men snapped a three-game losing streak with a nail-biting two-point win over the visiting Cobras.
A stirring 94-92 victory would have come as a relief to coach Stephen Black and his players after the Braves' men slipped to 1-5 last weekend following a pair of losses to the Casey Cavaliers and Eltham Wildcats.
They had to survive plenty of tense moments in the final quarter.
After leading at every change, including by eight points at three quarter time, the Braves surrendered the lead with just under six minutes to play after the Cobras' Ben Ursich connected with a three-pointer.
Kilsyth was able to push the lead out to seven points with one minute, 33 seconds to play, before the Braves themselves rallied strongly.
A lay-up from Bijan Johnson with 1:23 on the clock reduced the margin to five points before the point guard missed a free throw.
The Braves were able to deny the Cobras at the other end of the court as Johnson again brought them another two points closer with 46 seconds on the clock.
After forcing another Cobras turnover, Lat Mayen levelled the scores with a three-pointer with 36 seconds remaining.
A three-point attempt from the Cobras' Mitchell Dielemans missed it mark, with Kilsyth forced to foul Mayen following the defensive rebound.
Mayen, who joined the Braves after a quality NBL season with the Cairns Taipans, hit two of three free-throws to put the lid on a much-needed victory.
They were brilliantly led by Adam Pechacek with a game-high 27 points, 11 rebounds and four assists and Johnson with 26 points, five assists and two steals.
Mayen provided solid support and finished with 17 points and three rebounds.
The Braves' second win of the season ended a tumultuous week in which the club and import guard Isaac Turner mutually agreed to part ways.
There was no such drama for the Braves women, who led by nine points at quarter time, and continued to add to their lead at the end of every quarter.
Holding a 19-point margin at half time, the Braves restricted the Cobras to only 19 second-half points, including a miserly seven in the final term, while adding 51 of their own.
Underlining their dominance, the Braves scored 34 points in the last quarter, only eight short of what the Cobras managed over the course of the game.
WNBL star Megan McKay led the charge with a game-high 26 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
She was well supported by Amy Attwell with 19 points and seven rebounds, Kelly Wilson (eight points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals) and skipper Cassidy McLean (12 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals).
The Braves finished with an astonishing 14 steals.
The win extended their record to a perfect 7-0 ahead of next Saturday night's match against the Hobart Chargers.
