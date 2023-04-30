Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Antonowicz, Grindlay put on a show in HDFNL classic

By Adam Bourke
Updated April 30 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Bartels kicked one goal for White Hills in the win over Heathcote.
Liam Bartels kicked one goal for White Hills in the win over Heathcote.

White Hills won the battle, but Heathcote lost no admirers after the Demons and Saints played out a HDFNL classic under lights on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.