White Hills won the battle, but Heathcote lost no admirers after the Demons and Saints played out a HDFNL classic under lights on Saturday night.
In front of a big crowd at Scott Street, the Saints rallied from seven goals down in the second term to hit the front in the final quarter, but Kaiden Antonowicz's ninth goal of the game saw the home side over the line, 17.13 (115) to 17.11 (113).
"It was very hard to stop them when they had the momentum,'' White Hills' coach Jack Fallon said of Heathcote.
"There was probably five minutes left on the clock when Kaiden put us back in front in the final quarter.
"It was a good team effort. In the same situation last year we probably would have rolled over and lost by five goals."
Antonowicz and Heathcote forward Corey Grindlay put on a show for the big crowd.
Antonwwicz kicked nine majors at one end and Grindlay bagged eight goals at the other.
"The best thing about Kaiden is that he's a small bloke, but he plays so tall,'' Fallon said.
"He can take a big pack mark or win the ball on the ground. He's a genuine superstar.
"Grindlay is a wiry type. He's a bit like Ben Weightman, but probably a bit taller.
"He flies in packs and just clunks it. He's very good overhead."
Veteran ruckman Matt Sawyer and the speedy Doolan Nihill played well for the Demons and Nick Warnock kicked four goals.
Grindlay aside, Shannon Dowsett and Thomas Pain were best for a Saints side that lost for the first time this season.
Fallon said Heathcote was a genuine flag contender.
"Heathcote is the real deal,'' Fallon said.
"They shape up very well and Saladino has them well structured with a good game plan.
"They'll be very hard to beat down at Heathcote and I think they're the benchmark."
The McEvoy factor wasn't enough to get Colbinabbin over the line against Mount Pleasant.
Hawthorn premiership ruckman Ben McEvoy and former Coburg VFL captain Peter McEvoy played a one-off game with their older brother Matt for Colbo on Saturday.
The pumped up Hoppers made a bright start to the game, but Mounts' depth wore the home side down over four quarters and the visitors won 15.12 (102) to 8.5 (53).
With Ben McEvoy on top in the ruck and Peter McEvoy a strong target across half-forward, the Hoppers opened up a two-goal break by quarter-time.
The game turned in the second quarter as the Blues piled on six goals to one to lead by 20 points at the main break.
The Hoppers steadied the ship in the third term and were within three goals with one quarter to play, but Mounts dominated the final term by kicking six goals to one.
"I think we kicked six goals to their one in red time across the four quarters, so our fitness was important,'' Mounts coach Adam Baird said.
"We weren't great in the first quarter. Ben McEvoy started in the ruck and then sat loose across half-back.
"It caught us out in the first quarter and we kicked it down his throat. We addressed that by lowering our eyes and kicking the ball around him."
Baird said an increase in pressure around the ball was the difference for Mounts in the second quarter.
He said the pressure, combined with the performance of centre half-back Will Wallace on Peter McEvoy, turned the game in Mounts' favour.
"Our pressure in the first quarter wasn't there and we allowed them to run through the midfield and hit-up Peter McEvoy on the lead,'' Baird said.
"After quarter-time our pressure picked up and Will stepped up and did a great job on him (Peter).
"It was a good challenge for Will and he stood up to that challenge."
Laine Fitzgerald was best for the Hoppers, while Ben Barton and Luke Moore were four-quarter contributors.
Baird said Mounts' young players were crucial in his side's win.
"I put it on the young blokes at quarter-time that our pressure wasn't good enough,'' Baird said.
"The young blokes cracked in harder, the tackle pressure was there and we stopped their use of the ball.
"When the young guys start playing well it helps us older blokes to play better.
"It's a good feeling out there at the moment and it's the young blokes that are driving it.
"We're not relying on the old blokes to play well."
Mounts improved to 2-1, while the Hoppers are 1-2 ahead of a tough away clash with reigning premier LBU.
Elmore coach Dylan Friedberger was happy to return from Leitchville with the four points after the home side gave the Bloods a scare.
Elmore led by just four points at the main break before edging clear in the second-half to score a 13.11 (89) to 9.10 (64) win.
"I was worried that we wouldn't shake them,'' Friedberger admitted.
"They're a much-improved outfit. Dan Russell and Rhys Holmberg were really good for us down back and they steadied the ship and helped us with our ball use in that second half.
"In the last couple of years we've had a haemorrhaging problem where if we bled goals we really bled goals.
"The fact we knuckled down and isolated their scoring and controlled the ball was really pleasing."
Elmore forwards Darcy Laffy and Jordan Buckley kicked 10 goals between them, with Laffy's marking prowess a highlight.
"Darcy's hands were huge. He was grabbing the ball at its highest point,'' Friedberger said.
"When he's up and about like that the rest of the team is up.
"Jordan Buckley was really good as well with his four goals."
Ruckman Jobee Warde was best for Leitchville-Gunbower, while Jye Keath, Billy Hawken and Zeb Ellwood were solid contributors.
After three rounds, the Bombers are still searching for their first win of the season, while ELmore is in third place with a 2-1 record.
Lockington-Bamawm United opened its account for 2023 with a 12-goal win over Huntly at Strauch Reserve.
The reigning premier won 20.11 (131) to 9.5 (59) to give Stacy Fiske his first win as coach of the Cats and it came against his former club.
"We tick the first one off and we get our season rolling,'' Fiske said.
"Last week we were close, but we didn't get the job done, so it's nice to get that first win and now we can focus on building over the course of the year."
The Cats set up the win with a dominant first half and they looked set for a 100-point plus victory when they led by 77 points at the final change.
However, the young Hawks dug in and had the better of the last term.
"Huntly had a good crack, but we got on top around the contest and our forward entries were good,'' Fiske said of the first three quarters..
"It was pleasing to see some of that stuff go well.
"We didn't finish the game off the way we would have liked, but it was only our second game of the year and we'll improve from it."
Jesse Collins was superb for the Cats, kicking five goals in a best on ground performance.
"Jesse was really good for us through the middle and forward,'' Fiske said.
"He's tall and can take a good mark, but he's also dangerous when the ball is on the deck."
Midfield recruit Thomas Douglas was impressive for the Cats, while Brodie Collins kicked three goals in a mix of forward and midfield play.
Huntly never stopped trying, but the Hawks just don;t have the depth to match it with the top sides over four quarters.
Tori Ferugson continued his great start to the season and was named best player.
Kyle Forster and Josh Hull were solid and forward Lachlan Wilson kicked four of the Hawks' nine goals.
Huntly is 0-3 and now faces North Bendigo at Atkins Street next week.
LBU duo Anthony McMahon and Charlie Hinks both suffered injuries and are in doubt for next week's clash with Colbo.
Mt Pleasant 8 193.9%
Heathcote 8 167.3%
Elmore 8 135.4%
White Hills 8 128.1%
North Bendigo 8 109.5%
LBU 4 135.6%
Colbinabbin 4 67.5%
Leitchville-Gunbower 0 44.1%
Huntly 0 40.5%
Elmore v White Hills
North Bendigo v Huntly
LBU v Colbinabbin
Mt Pleasant v Leitchville-Gunbower
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.