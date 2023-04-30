Kangaroo Flat needed a six-goal final quarter to overrun a plucky Maryborough in their BFNL round three clash at Princes Park.
The Roos trailed by 11 points at the final change, but found another gear in the last term and kicked 6.6 to 2.2 to win 11.12 (78) to 7.19 (61).
It was the Roos' first win of the season and first victory at the club for new coach Nathan Johns.
"We made it tough for ourselves, but a win is a win,'' Johns said.
"It was good to get a win after the way we started the season. It was reward for the effort the boys have put in.
"We had to redeem ourselves from last week because the effort we put in against South Bendigo was not good enough.
"We were lucky that Maryborough didn't make the most of their chances in the third quarter and in the last quarter we cracked in and got the job done."
At one stage the Pies were 4.14 and in the third quarter they kicked 1.9.
It was a bitter blow for the Pies, who have been in winning positions in two of the three rounds this season but are yet to taste success.
"No denying that it's disappointing to go down after controlling the game for three quarters,'' Maryborough coach Coby Perry said.
"Simply, we didn't make the most of our opportunities.
"It was much like round one, we played well for the first three quarters and we threw it away in the last quarter.
"It's where we're at as a group. It's good learning for the guys that you have to play 120 minutes of football at the level.
"The midfield was really good and I thought as a team we structured up really well.
"We gave ourselves every chance to score, but we consistently scored one point instead of six."
Kangaroo Flat key forward Angus Grant had a major impact on the game. In a low-scoring contest, his four goals proved critical.
Ruckman Gach Chuol played well and Liam Collins made a welcome return to the Flat side for his first game of the season.
The best and fairest winner had a big final quarter to help his side over the line.
Sandringham VFL player Jacob Lohmann was outstanding for the Pies, while 17-year-old key forward Taj Bond showed why he's rated highly by the club.
"Lohmann had a terrific day,'' Perry said.
"He provided a great contest inside and on the outside and his aerial work was first-class.
"Taj Bond was very good for us up forward. He kicked two crucial goals for us and took some really good marks."
