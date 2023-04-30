THE return of a dual-premiership star helped inspire Pyramid Hill in a bold last quarter comeback, allowing the Bulldogs to share the points with Marong in their LVFNL round four contest on Saturday.
Their clash at Malone Park ended in a 48-48 draw, ensuring the Bulldogs, who welcomed back 2015 and 2017 premiership midcourter Gabby Kennedy back to the line-up, maintained their unbeaten start to the season.
It wasn't the only thriller on Saturday, with Bridgewater overcoming Newbridge by one goal on the Mean Machine's home court.
At Serpentine, Chelsea Hicks scored her first win as Calivil United's A-grade coach in a 41-27 victory over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, while Mitiamo was quick to bounce back from a defeat to reigning premiers Maiden Gully YCW by beating Inglewood 81-25.
But it was the return of 2017 premiership captain Kennedy at Pyramid Hill that made the biggest splash as the Bulldogs came from four goals down at both half time and three-quarter time to match it with a tough Marong.
They were further bolstered by the inclusion of last season's playing coach Abbey Dingwall - also a two-time premiership player - for the first time this year due to work commitments.
Bulldogs coach Gemma Scott said Kennedy, who is based in Melbourne and was best on court against the Panthers, was committed to playing the remainder of the season when available.
"To get her back and to have Abbey for her first game of the season, they were some great ins," she said.
"It's exciting for us. It's just a really nice group of girls with lots of local connections. It's a good feeling.
"And it's good timing with Monique Doyle still out with an ankle injury, so it's really handy to bring Gabby in to strengthen up the midcourt.
"Having Abbey back was timely too. We've been having to push some of our midcourters back into defence to cover, so the first two weeks were a bit of a juggle, but it's paying off."
Scott said while it always took a few weeks to gauge the relative strength of teams in the competition, the Bulldogs were starting to get a clearer picture of where they stood.
"We expected Marong to be a tough one, so of course we we were happy to be able to match it with them, if only just," she said.
"It's definitely exciting the way we've started the year, especially yesterday when we were down early, but could sneak the draw.
"We were trailing all game, but they steadied and kept working and believed that they were still in it."
The inclusions of Kennedy and Dingwall swelled to four the number of players in the current Bulldogs team, who were a part of their last premiership.
Goal shooter Jess Holdstock has also made a return to the playing court this season.
For Marong, recruits Danielle O'Toole and Abby Thompson continued their respective strong starts to the season as their side's best.
Bridgewater's victory over Newbridge was the Mean Machine's second straight following two losses to start the season and has them in sixth position on the ladder.
They will get the chance to climb into the five if they can find a way past Pyramid Hill next weekend.
Next weekend's draw: Calivil United v Marong; Mitiamo v Newbridge; Pyramid Hill v Bridgewater; Inglewood v Maiden Gully YCW; Bears Lagoon-Serpentine bye.
