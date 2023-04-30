Sandhurst retained the Ron Best Memorial Shield with an emphatic 35-point win over Golden Square on Saturday
In front of a bumper QEO crowd keen to see the battle between two of the BFNL's fiercest rivals the Dragons' greater pace and cohesion around the ground, and out of the centre square, proved decisive.
The Bulldogs were wasteful in their forward half and their kicking for goal was below standard for a top quality BFNL club.
Key forward Jayden Burke finished with five behinds while at the other end of the ground big Hurst forward Matt Thornton landed four majors.
Dragon big man Hamish Hosking showed why he's the BFNL's top ruckman with his spring and agility and additionally he nailed two goals.
But the Bulldogs only fell out of contention midway through the third quarter as they could post just two majors to Hurst's four in that term and the Dragons roarred home to a 13.16 (94) to 8.11 (59) win.
Hosking set the standard in the opening moments as he burst out of a pack at the city end and banged home a long snap.
Even though he hit the post with his first set shot Sandhurst marking forward Matt Thornton went on to be the overall most consistent goalkicker on the field.
He ended up with four, match-winning majors and had his first befor the opening quarter was half over.
The Bulldogs could thank ace sharp shooter Joel Brett for being able to keep in touch. Brett finished off a move started by skipper Jack Geary and nailed Square's first major.
It came at the 21-minute mark but Brett wasn't finished yet.
He drilled two more goals before the quarter-time siren after marking a great chest high pass from Terry Reeves and then his third coming only seconds before the siren sounded.
Unfortunately for the visiting Bulldogs that trio was to be Brett's bag for the day.
The Dragons' defence led by Cooper Smith, Darcy Mills and co-coach Bryce Curnow restricted the Dogs to just five more goals for the day.
Key forward Andrew Collins made no mistake from a 35 metre set shot at the Barnard Street end to start the Hurst rolling in the second term.
Square kept pace, though, as Ryan Hartley's long shot soared home, followed up with a trademark huge mark from Hamish Morcom and a resulting major.
That left the Square trailing by just four points - 5.3 to 5.7 - before Thornton widened the gap by drilling his second for the Dragons from a 35m set shot.
Key Square on-baller Tom Toma was injured and didn't play in the third term and it meant Sandhurst ball magnets Lachie Tardrew and Zac Pallpratt could control play.
The Dragons added 4.5 to the Square's 2.2 in the third stanza as they took a firm grip on the four, premiership points.
After Thornton replied for the Hurst following Square's Jack Stewart's effort when he capped off a series of handballs with a major from just short of the goal line the Dragons banged home three majors in succession.
Tardrew was the recipient of a 50m penalty, James Coghlan nailed an excellent running shot and Cobi Maxted landed a trademark around-the-corner snap.
Going into the final term the Hurst held a 23-point advantage.
When Tardrew started a move which had the ball in Lachie Wright's hands for another early fourth term major, the Bulldogs looked gone.
But they battled on and with a goal from Golden Square's best on the day, Zavier Murley, the Dogs kept chipping away.
But time had run out and their hard-pressed defence just couldn't stop the Hurst from adding two more goals to seal an impressive victory.
