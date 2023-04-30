Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Marong's perfect start to 2023 LVFNL season continues

By Adam Bourke
Updated April 30 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandyn Grenfell kicked three goals and had a big influence in the ruck in Marong's win over Pyrami Hill.
Brandyn Grenfell kicked three goals and had a big influence in the ruck in Marong's win over Pyrami Hill.

Reigning premier Marong consolidated top spot on the LVFNL ladder when it defeated Pyramid Hill by seven goals at Malone Park on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.