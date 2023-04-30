Reigning premier Marong consolidated top spot on the LVFNL ladder when it defeated Pyramid Hill by seven goals at Malone Park on Saturday.
The Panthers used a six-goal surge in the second quarter to open up a 40-point lead at the main break.
The Bulldogs were more competitive in the second-half, but the damage was done and the Panthers celebrated a 18.16 (124) to 13.4 (82) victory to improve to 4-0 this season.
"I thought we started okay and were good around the contest, but we were very wasteful in front of goal,'' Marong coach Linton Jacobs said.
"Pyramid Hill went forward and were accurate and put some scoreboard pressure on us.
"We got the momentum back and got on top in the second quarter when we started to run the footy and we hit the scoreboard.
"We were challenged physically after half-time, we responded well and kicked away in the last quarter.
"We've got some work to do defensively, but Pyramid Hill is a good side and they'll come at us in the second half of the year."
The home side had nine individual goalkickers, led by Nathan Devanny, Brandyn Grenfell and Ryley Taylor with three goals each.
Grenfell, a century goalkicker last year, spent a good percentage of the day in the ruck and was a key contributor alongside fellow big man Richard Tibbett and half-back Lachlan Frankel.
Jacobs said Lachlan Lee did a fine job of restricting the influence of Pyramid Hill key player Dylan Collis.
"Marong play a very good brand of footy and we allowed them to run and carry a little bit too much in the second quarter and that's where they blew the game out,'' Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"After half-time we addressed it and it was very even from then on.
"We were able to halt their run and carry and defend better. The scoreboard doesn't look good, but we'll learn from it and, hopefully, in two months' time when we play them again we'll fix a couple of those things."
Scott Mann was moved into the middle and was Pyramid Hill's best player, while Gavin James was very good across half-back.
Fitzpatrick said Dylan Morison played as the Dogs' deepest defender and competed well against a combination of Kain Robins and Brandyn Grenfell.
The Bulldogs have a 2-1 record through four rounds.
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine survived a mighty scare from a gallant Calivil United.
The Demons led the home side by eight points at the final change and were still in front midway through the last term, but the Bears had the better of the latter stages and went on to win by seven points, 15.16 (106) to 15.9 (99).
The teams combined for 12 goals in a hectic final quarter.
"Full credit to Calivil United, they took the game right up to us,'' Bears' coach Justin Laird said.
"They were really good around the ground and we were a bit off today.
"If we want to be a team that's in the top part of the ladder then we needed to show something when we were challenged.
"I was pleased with the way the boys stepped up in the last quarter and got the job done."
Defenders Anthony Lewin and Josh Taig were superb for the Bears, while recruit Callum Draper showed his class with four goals from the wing.
"Cal has been awesome for us,'' Laird said of Draper.
"Coming from the Bendigo league he's brought some good experience and leadership to the club."
Ben Baker was the standout for the Demons, kicking six goals.
Coach Anthony Dennis and ruckman Justin Hynes also played well in an encouraging team performance for the winless Demons.
Bridgewater bounced back from last week's loss to Inglewood by defeating Newbridge by 46 points.
A six-goal-to-one second quarter set up the Mean Machine's 14.12 (96) to 8.2 (50) victory.
"Last week was pretty disappointing, so we needed to respond,'' Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson said.
"It was a tough day, so it was good to see the boys tough it out the way they did.
"We were able to nullify their ball movement in the second half and we kicked reasonably straight which helped as well.
"We're really young, so we're going to be up and down a bit. Our best footy is a fair way ahead, so it's about educating that repetition with training and gameday.
"We're young, but it's exciting and we're not that far away from playing some really good footy."
Midfielder Charlton Hindle led the way for the Mean Machine with a four-quarter performance.
"Charlton was really good on the inside and Darcy Wood was sensational on the wing and half-forward,'' Ladson said.
"Josh Martyn did a great job for us as a leader, kicked a few goals and was sacrificial in his role.
"Jack Symons down back was solid all day, Jacob Ellings and Emile Pavlich were good all day as well."
Dylan Stevens, Dylan Lloyd and Angus Fortune (four goals) were best for a Newbridge side that improved sharply from last week's heavy defeat to Marong.
Charlie McGaw had a day out in front of goal as Inglewood cruised to a 123-point win over Mitiamo.
McGaw kicked 10 goals in the Blues' emphatic 24.28 (172) to 7.7 (49) victory.
It was the first time Inglewood has beaten Mititamo since round two of the 2015 season.
A 9.6 to 0.2 second quarter with the breeze broke the game open for Inglewood.
"Overall, we're happy with the way we're going, but we have some areas we need to work on,'' Blues' coach Darrell Billett said.
"Poor kicking for goal is becoming an issue for us... it's a bit of a pattern.
"It cost us in round one against Serp and it's something we need to get on top of.
"If we had kicked straighter in the last quarter today (4.10) the margin could have been bigger.
"By winning the past couple we've put ourselves in a spot where we can find exactly where we sit in the pecking order."
Billett was full of praise for McGaw, who was best on ground with his 10 goals.
"Everything that came his way he clunked,'' Billett said of McGaw.
"He gave away a few goals as well. He played a ripping game."
Midfielder Sam Dorevitch (three goals) was solid all day and midfielder/forward Fergus Payne (three goals) played his best game for his new club.
"We had even contributors across the ground,'' Billett said.
"We didn't have a passenger today."
Premiership players Luke Lougoon and Ross Turner carried a huge workload for the Superoos.
Zac Morrison battled hard, while Andrew Cussen kicked three of their seven goals.
Pyramid Hill v Bridgewater
Mitiamo v Newbridge
Inglewood v MGYCW
Calivil United v Marong
