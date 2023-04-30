Music lovers have once again flocked to Bendigo for the annual Groovin' the Moo festival with an array of local and international acts centre stage.
Groovin' the Moo is held in six regional centres across the country, having originally started in Gloucester in NSW in 2005 before first coming to Bendigo in 2009.
It has proved a hit for younger generations and was back last year after two COVID-cancellations.
Bendigo teacher Dean Norris, 30, has attended every local festival since he was 16 and said he knew he has to come when he saw this year's line-up.
He and fellow teacher Tanner Rayner started the day with Choomba, Australian cousin duo Christian Benson and Timothy Benson.
Their electronic dance music had swarms running to the big tents at Bendigo Showgrounds but some fans could have listened for longer.
"It was only a 40 minute set and they probably needed at least an hour to fully show what they could do," Mr Norris said.
"We saw them recently at the Falls Festival in WA and they were unreal."
Mr Norris said Australian surf-rock six piece Ocean Alley, who he had also seen at Falls, was another must-see for him.
Many festival-goers shared these feelings and the band, famous for 2018 triple j Hottest 100 star track Confidence, drew many fans with their mellow yet catchy tunes.
Mr Norris, who was approached by dozens of his students at the festival, said for attendees on the older side of the gen-Z and millennial divide, indie rock band Alt-J and Fatboy Slim, both from the UK, provided a bit of a throwback.
Legendary 59-year-old DJ Fatboy Slim who has been a big name in the big beat, electronic genre since the 1990s with Praise You and Right Here, Right Now among his most famous tracks.
Other imports for the festival included Canadian BBNO$, American acts Denzel Curry and Slayyyter and the deluge of Brits with Eliza Rose, Laurel, Nothing But Thieves and Sophie May also in the mix.
But it was all about the locals for some.
Tianna Molloy travelled to the festival from Swan Hill and said seeing and meeting Slowly Slowly, the Australian pop punk/indie rock band was a highlight.
At the festival with friends Megan McInerney from Sea Lake, Brittany Jones from Portland, and Alana Hughes also from Swan Hill, she said seeing the band up close was amazing - and they even signed her hat.
Police praised crowd behaviour saying there were no major incidents, though paramedics and groups such as the Red Frogs and headspace were on scene to provide assistance to attendees.
There were free breathalyzer services to make sure no one got behind the wheel while over the limit and the festival also ran a waste exchange program to encourage revellers to clean up after themselves.
Amy Shark fangirls Jayank Singh and Rod Maclean, who made the trip to Groovin' the Moo from Canberra and Warnambool respectively, said they made $20 while waiting for her set picking up and collecting rubbish for other patrons.
Shark, the Australian indie singer-songwriter known for hits Adore and I Said Hi, presented a ballad-heavy set for her nighttime performance in what was a must-see artist for many attendees.
Australian acts Genesis Owusu, Ball Park Music and Luude were other highlights of the late night performances ending with Fatboy Slim.
With the lineup having already performed in Wayville in SA, Maitland in NSW and Canberra, the artists made their way to the Sunshine Coast for another festival on April 30 before the Bunbury performances in WA on May 6.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
