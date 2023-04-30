It's the final weekend of the month-long Ring Cycle Festival in Bendigo but don't ever say the event is winding down.
Wagner never winds down.
In fact, his opera just keeps getting bigger and eventually leads to an obsession.
I discovered that during the third of the four-opera Ring Cycle - Siegfried - which played at Ulumbarra Theatre on Friday evening.
I was sitting next to a gentleman who had driven down from the Blue Mountains in NSW to see the Bendigo production of the Ring Cycle.
The other side of him was a group who flew in from Auckland, New Zealand to familiarise themselves more with the Ring Cycle before going on to see the saga at other locations around the world.
The man next to me was saying he had a 'Road to Damascus' moment with Wagner when he was 17 and it became an obsession from then on.
He has seen the Ring Cycle all around the world and even has the composer's famous Ride of the Valkyries as the ring tone on his mobile phone.
He had seen the Ring Cycle at various locations around the globe, including the pinnacle - Bayreuth Festspielhaus in Germany, the opera house Wagner had specifically built to stage his epic four-opera homage to Norse mythology.
"The acoustics are magnificent," he said.
He told me he had seen the Ring Cycle performed in a minimalist style. "You can't be minimalist with Wagner, you need to be over the top."
Probably not as over the top as one performance he saw in which the Rhinegold was brought on stage in Las Vegas style with showgirls and crocodiles roaming the stage devouring cast members.
Not quite what the 19th century German composer had in mind when he composed his operas. "It was silly. The crowd was booing," the audience member said.
Not that this Wagner fan would ever boo at the Ring Cycle, with the music simply encompassing everything else.
"Wagner has these leitmotifs," he explained, a type of theme music for each of the characters whenever they appear on stage.
"At one stage Wagner has about nine or 10 leitmotifs going at once and intertwining and it really is a work of genius."
Fortunately, unlike the 'over the top' productions, this Wagner-obsessive was enjoying the Melbourne Opera's production of the Ring Cycle in Bendigo.
The sets here are far from minimalistic, with a movable floor that rises and falls as the scene dictates, converting from the blacksmith shop of the Nibelung dwarf Mime (Robert Macfarlane) to a wooded forest, a cave housing a giant dragon and the mountaintop where the Valkyrie Brunnhilde (Zara Barnett) lies in eternal sleep waiting to be awoken by a hero's kiss.
That hero is Siegfried (Bradley Cooper) who early in the opera learns the origins of his true parents, thereby heightening his contempt for his guardian Mime who raised him.
Siegfried forges the broken shards of the sword Nothung to rescue the Rheingold from the giant Fafner (Steven Gallop) who has now taken on the form of a dragon.
Siegfried stands at the entrance to the cave and the audience is treated to the wondrous sight of the dragon's eye opening on the back screen and eyeing off our hero for a tasty meal.
Siegfried slays the dragon. Mime arrives and foolishly boasts of his plan to take the gold and drug Siegfried before killing him ("I only want to cut your head off").
Naturally, our hero is not too keen on this idea and runs Mime through with the sword Nothung.
The taste of dragon's blood gives Siegfried the ability to understand the song of the Woodbird (Rebecca Rashleigh) which tells him to seek Brunnhilde who lies asleep atop the mountain surrounded by flames.
Ultimately, Siegfried is about love and embracing the fear of losing all in love to fulfil your destiny.
While not 'over the top', Siegfried in Bendigo is a feast for the eyes as the cast glide seamlessly around the movable set on stage.
It has been loved by audiences through it's month-long run, evident in the standing ovations it has received and will rightly be talked about in years to come, just as patrons talk about having followed the Ring Cycle around the world watching it over and over again.
The final opera of of the Ring Cycle - Gotterdammerung - is on Sunday, April 30 and promises a finish (not wind it up) in explosive fashion to bring more joy to the fans of this almost 150-year-old living, breathing saga.
