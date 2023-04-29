A BREAKOUT season for young reinswoman Taylor Youl hit a new high when she steered home her first Saturday night winner at Tabcorp Park Melton on the weekend.
While it did not count as a metropolitan win for the Bendigo-bred driver, nothing could take away from a big moment in the 19-year-old's blossoming career, nor remove the smile from her face.
Youl, currently based at Kilmore with trainer Robert Walters, picked up the win aboard the Ben Yole-trained Jeremy Wells.
The six-year-old gelding is one from a big team of horses Tasmanian-based Yole has racing in Victoria, under the supervision of Walters at Kilmore.
He also happens to unashamedly be Youl's 'favourite' horse.
A relatively recent acquisition to the stable, she has driven Jeremy Wells in all seven of his starts for Yole for two wins and three placings.
His first win for the stable was at Warragul on April 9.
Her success on Saturday night was the 24th winner of Youl's career and her 17th this season.
The teenager had Jeremy Wells nicely placed throughout on the back of the $1.30 favourite Stir Me Up before finding a gap at the top of the straight and proving too strong in the run to the line to win by a half-head.
Youl, who got her start in the sport working alongside her uncle, Junortoun trainer Kent Harpley, before moving on to join David Miles' stable at Monegeetta and then switching to the Walters team at Kilmore, had plenty to be happy about after the win.
"It is pretty special because he is my favourite horse and I'm very grateful for the opportunities to be able to drive him," she said.
"He obviously had a good run behind the favourite and he just had to peel at the top of the straight and luckily for me the line was right there."
Youl credited the move to the Walters' stable and the alignment with harness racing powerhouse Yole as pivotal to her development this season.
"We go to the races probably five or six days a week and every meeting we go to I drive at," she said.
A nice patch of form for Youl this week has included wins at Ballarat on Wednesday aboard Kitch Macray and Shepparton on Anzac Day night on Ringer Russ.
She also scored placings at Shepparton on the Yole-trained Machavelli and Ideal Investment.
Ideal Investment was chasing back-to-back wins after scoring at Shepparton with Youl in the sulky on April 19.
