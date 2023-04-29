Eaglehawk is 3-0 for the first time since its 2018 BFNL premiership season after it blew Gisborne off the park in the opening quarter of Saturday's clash at Gardiner Reserve.
The Hawks piled on seven goals to the home side's one in the first 30 minutes on its way to a 17.10 (112) to 9.9 (63) win.
"The first quarter was the footy that we want to play for four quarters,'' Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson said.
"It was equally pleasing that when things didn't go our way that we were able to dig in.
"From halfway through the second quarter until halfway through the third quarter Gisborne probably controlled the game, but we didn't allow them to cash in."
Key forward Cam McGlashan (six goals) was the major benefactor of the Borough's strong work further up the ground.
McGlashan's movement inside 50 troubled the Gisborne defence and he got on the end of some smart Borough foot skills.
"The difference was our entries inside forward 50,'' Matheson said of the Hawks' strong first quarter.
"We were able to use the ball well and find our targets that resulted in goals."
At the other end of the ground, Eaglehawk key defender Dylan Hanley continued his great start to 2023.
"The last three or four years he's missed most of the pre-season and that's hampered his ability to stay on the park,'' Matheson said of Hanley.
"Including practice matches, he's played five games in a row now and he's been superb."
Kal Geary and Lewin Davis did damage through the middle and across half-forward, while Jarryn Geary impressed in his roles off half-back and inside forward 50.
Gisborne coach Brad Fox said the Bulldogs sorely missed injured midfielder Sam Graham around the stoppages.
"Eaglehawk started extremely well and we got exploited by allowing some easy exits in the first quarter,'' Gisborne coach Brad Fox said.
"After quarter-time the game was relatively even. There was a patch in the second quarter where we allowed Eaglehawk to have the run of the ball and that cost us three goals.
"Other than that we matched it with them after quarter-time.
"Eaglehawk's disposal was very strong and it was obvious that the experience they've gained from the Geary brothers has helped others structure up better.
"They're an improved team."
Gisborne's number one key defender and captain Jack Reaper was named his side's best player.
Reaper didn't have the job on the Borough's leading forward McGlashan.
Midfielder Flynn Lakey and half-back Liam Spear were named in Gisborne's best players for the third-straight game this season.
"It was an encouraging debut from (teenager) Shane Clough, who is the fifth son of Gisborne Hall of Fame member Charlie Clough to play senior football with the club,'' Fox said.
The Bulldogs, who are 1-2 through three rounds, travel to Kangaroo Flat next Saturday, while Eaglehawk is at home to Castlemaine.
