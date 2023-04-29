Time to get out in search of autumn colour

What are you getting up to this weekend? I've been out looking at the glorious colours of autumn.
A few cooler days have brought on the delights of what the Northern Americans call "leaf peeping".
That's heading out into the great outdoors, camera in hand, to take pictures with autumn colour.
I saw plenty of that yesterday on a road trip. The reds, oranges and yellows that make this time of year so pretty were out in force.
It's something that you can do with minimal expense - and without potentially hopping in the car.
There's bound to be colour not that far from wherever you live.
Perhaps pack a picnic, rug up and go on foot in search of stands of trees whose leaves are turning. Careful planting means the display can often be breathtaking.
If you're looking for a cheapish, warming treat, you could duck into a local bakery for that great Australian tradition - a pie. I saw a lot of people doing just that, and supporting local business in the process.
It's all a great way to spend some time, without it costing you a bundle.
Juanita Greville - editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.