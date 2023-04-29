A REBOUNDING South Bendigo withstood a brave challenge from Kyneton to seal a thrilling four-goal win at Harry Trott Oval on Saturday.
The Bloods, superbly led by star midcourter Chloe Gray, held their nerve as the Tigers surged in the second half to record a character-building win.
They set up their 48-44 victory with a dominant first quarter in which they outscored the Tigers 16-8.
The move of Rachelle Mangan into centre and Tilly Shepherd to goal keeper ignited the Tigers in the second quarter and they were able to reduce the margin to six goals at half time.
The Tigers continued to rally in the third quarter as Claire Oakley and Michelle Fletcher made the most of their opportunities in the goal circle and found themselves within four goals of the Bloods at the three quarter time.
They were able to pull within three goals at one point, but encountered plenty of resistance from the Bloods, who stood tall to record their second win of the season.
It followed a loss in the previous week's match against Kangaroo Flat.
South Bendigo coach Jannelle Hobbs praised her players' resilience and intensity under pressure.
"Full credit to Kyneton, they were really good, but my girls were able to build that lead early in the game," she said.
"They really came hard at us after quarter time, but we managed to stay in front. We were in front for the whole match.
"It was an outstanding game by Chloe Gray - she killed it in attack and dominated. And our goalers (Chloe Langley and Olivia Mason) were back on-song.
"Our circle defenders (Steph Goode and Alicia McGlashan) really stood up in that last quarter and got a lot of the ball for us.
"Alicia had a great battle with Michelle Fletcher and Steph is always giving away a lot of height, but she does an amazing job.
"And I thought young Claudia Griffiths played a great game at centre. For a girl, who has only just turned 18, her composure under pressure was really good.
"It was a whole team effort, which is what you need to win these tough contests."
For a team looking to move into the top-three season, while keeping the challengers below at bay, Hobbs declared wins against teams like Kyneton as crucial.
"They are definitely one of the teams trying to take our spot, so we want that separation," she said.
"That was a must-win for us.
"They'll cause some trouble for all teams this year and they don't take a backward step.
"They are well coached and their height is something that always worries us.
"And now they've really built up the skill and ball-work to complement that height."
While naturally disappointed not to have secured the four points, Kyneton coach Dianne Guest-Oakley said she could not have been prouder of her team's performance.
"I thought a lot of it was us losing it, but the pressure was excellent, especially the defensive pressure, and our attacks moved really well today," she said.
"Our goalers ... having the two talls in the ring worked really well.
"Disappointed ... a little ... but not really. It was a really good effort."
Guest-Oakley conceded the Tigers, who got within 11 goals of reigning premiers Sandhurst in an inspiring effort in round two, had made things tough for themselves with their poor first quarter.
"We sometimes talk about that, our first quarter and how we don't get off the mark like we should," she said.
"I definitely think we are a better team than (our record) shows. I feel we are definitely up there."
Best for the Tigers in a solid team effort were goal defence Bec Ingleton and wing defence Brooke Mangan.
At the QEO, Sandhurst celebrated the 100-game milestones of dual Betty Thompson Medal winner Heather Oliver and star defender Imogen Sexton with a big win over Golden Square.
The Dragons won 103-21.
At Camp Reserve, Castlemaine, led by standout performances from midcourter Caitlin Richardson and goal shooter Jane O'Donohue, defeated Strathfieldsaye 51-34.
Again missing Maddie Carter and Mikaela Vaughan from their best starting seven, Magpies co-coach Gary Cooke said he was delighted to have emerged with a win against a much-improved Storm.
"I think Strath are on the move. They are a pretty young team with some really nice players," he said.
"We had to work hard to shake them off and it wasn't that easy.
"I thought we played a nice controlled game, but it got a bit sloppy on our behalf. We weren't always sticking to our game plan and style of play.
"But that's a credit to them, they were causing us to make errors. But there was some good solid play and some good connections."
Cooke said a handy three quarter time buffer of 15 goals had given the Magpies a chance to experiment with a few new combinations
At Maryborough, Kangaroo Flat beat the Magpies 75-29, while in the twilight game at Gardiner Reserve, Gisborne overcame a dogged Eaglehawk 49-26.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.