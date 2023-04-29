SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region

Sandhurst 13.16 (94) d Golden Square 8.11 (59)
South Bendigo 14.8 (92) d Kyneton 5.16 (46)
Gisborne 9.9 (63) lt Eaglehawk 17.10 (112)
Maryborough 7.19 (61) lt Kangaroo Flat 11.12 (78)
Castlemaine 4.5 (29) lt Strathfieldsaye 17.24 (126)
Huntly 9.5 (59) lt LBU 20.11 (131)
Colbinabbin 8.5 (53) lt Mt Pleasant 15.12 (102)
Leitchville-Gunbower 9.10 (64) lt Elmore 13.11 (89)
White Hills 17.13 (115) d Heathcote 17.11 (113)
Marong 18.16 (124) d Pyramid Hill 13.4 (82)
BL-Serpentine 15.16 (106) d Calivil United 15.9 (99)
Bridgewater 14.12 (96) d Newbridge 8.2 (50)
Mitiamo 7.7 (49) lt Inglewood 24.28 (172)
St Arnaud 1.8 (14) lt Sea Lake Nandaly 18.16 (124)
Birchip-Watchem 28.10 (178) d Charlton 4.5 (29)
Boort 12.10 (82) dr Wycheproof-Narraport 13.4 (82)
Wedderburn 9.7 (61) lt Donald 12.10 (82)
