Ultimate Stride digs deep for thrilling cup win

CHAMPION trotting trainer Chris Lang has hailed an ultra-tough Group 3 Bendigo Trotters Cup triumph by Ultimate Stride as arguably the best win of the stallion's career.
The six-year-old was forced to sit in the breeze throughout the 2650m journey on Friday night at Lord's Raceway, but demonstrated his class by digging deep to overhaul the in-form One Over All in the shadows of the post.
A sentimental victory, Lang's third in the race, brought to an end the impressive winning streak of the Jess Tubbs and Greg Sugars-driven One Over All.
The five-year-old gelding had won his last four starts, stamping himself as the star of this season's country cups circuit following cup victories at Ararat, Charlton and Horsham.
His winning-streak was kick-started by a Saturday night win at Tabcorp Park Melton in mid-February.
Lang praised a gutsy effort by Ultimate Stride, who has had to overcome plenty of injuries throughout his career, after showing plenty of early promise.
"He's a great horse," Lang told Paul Campbell after the win.
"He's won a Redwood and Breeders Crown as a young horse before he had injury trouble, so he's always had a lot of ability.
"And since I've had him the last year and a half or so, he's just had one issue after the other and I think we've finally figured them out.
"Hopefully this is just the beginning again for him."
Friday night's win was the first for Ultimate Stride in four starts since his last victory at Shepparton in November.
Lang thanked owners Emilio and Mary Rosati for their patience and the faith shown in both horse and trainer.
"Emilio and Mary have been very patient, not only with the horse, but with me to actually get him here," he said.
"He broke a petal bone as a three-year-old in New Zealand, so he had a lot of issues already, but I think he got over them.
"But when he came to Australia, he got off the plane and he couldn't walk.
"So we've had ongoing problems from that and then he had a quarter crack, which I think are fully resolved now.
"I think it's the first time since I've had him that he is as close to 100 per cent and as sound as we can get."
Lang had no specific target in mind for Ultimate Stride beyond next Saturday night's free-for-all at Melton, but hinted that after missing plenty of racing over the last three years, harness racing followers could look forward to seeing plenty more of the son of Love You in the months ahead.
The 63-year-old trainer-driver previously won the race on Lester Scot in 2001 and Aleppo Sunrise in 2016.
His three wins put him within one of equalling his late brother Gavin Lang, who holds the record for the most driving wins in the race with four.
Gavin's wins were on Scotch Notch (1982), True Roman (1986( and Kyvalley Prince (1997) and Save Our Pennys (2018)
Chris Lang was delighted to have added to the family's rich affinity with the Bendigo Trotters Cup, which was first run in 1972.
"That's good competition out there - you don't just win those races just by turning up, you've got to do something special to win them." he said.
"His was a special effort.
"It does give you that warm fuzzy feeling and that's why we do what we do I suppose."
