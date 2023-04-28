The operators of a hotel and cafe in Daylesford will be taken to court by the Fair Work Ombudsman, alleging underpayment of staff totalling $320,929.
The pair facing court are Louise Maree Melotte and Travis Francis Melotte, a married couple who have been involved in operating Hotel Frangos and Cafe Koukla on Vincent Street in Daylesford.
The ombudsman alleges that Ms Mellotte was involved in underpaying 97 staff at the two businesses between May 2017 and July 2019.
The allegedly underpaid workers included 15 junior staff members and several visa holders from countries including Nepal, Pakistan and Armenia.
The majority of the alleged underpayments relate to 27 full-time employees who were paid salaries not sufficient to cover their minimum entitlements under the award.
It is alleged both staff members were required to work an average up to 50 hours per week, were not adequately notified of upcoming shifts, and worked additional hours to the detriment of their health.
The Fair Work Ombudsman said the individual underpayments for both workers were $47,339 and $32,710 each.
Ms Melotte, however, said the pair had "made sure" employees' proper entitlements were being met.
"At all times we maintained processes and systems of work to ensure employee entitlements were being met through the relevant period, including through the engagement of qualified consultants," she said.
"We look forward to addressing this matter directly with the Fair Work Ombudsman in due course.
"As the matter is now before the court, no further comment will be made at this time."
Ms Melotte faces penalties of up to $12,600 per alleged underpayment breach.
Together, the couple also face penalties of up to $12,600 per unreasonable additional hours breach.
The ombudsman is seeking a court order requiring Ms Melotte to back-pay the alleged underpaid staff in full, plus superannuation and interest.
All alleged underpayments remain outstanding, with the highest individual underpayment allegedly totalling $47,339.
A directions hearing is listed in the Federal Circuit and Family Court in Melbourne on June 1.
