Two of Bendigo football's best umpires will share significant milestones at the QEO on Saturday.
Dale Caldwell and John Norton will officiate the match of the round between Sandhurst and Golden Square at the QEO.
It will be Caldwell's 300th senior game, while Norton will blow the whistle in his 500th career game - encompassing senior and under-age football.
Caldwell's achievement to get to game 300 is even more significant considering he didn't start umpiring until a late age.
"It's something I never thought would happen because I didn't take up umpiring until I was 47,'' Caldwell said.
"I'm really excited that I've stayed fit and well enough to get to my 300th game at my age."
The now 62-year-old took up umpiring in 2008.
He'd played footy in his younger days, including a flag with Northern United's under-18s, but gave the game up to put more time into his golf.
"Umpiring is motivation to keep fit, but it's also enjoyable just being out there,'' Caldwell said.
"You get to see the game close-up and umpire some great players.
"My very first senior game in 2008 had a 16-year-old kid called Dustin Martin playing.
"I umpired Jake Stringer, Stephen Milne and even umpired Ollie Wines in a practice match."
Caldwell quickly established himself as one of the premier umpires with the Bendigo Umpire Association.
Across 15 years he's officiated in five BFNL grand finals.
"I've umpired a senior grand final every year that I've umpired,'' Caldwell said.
"The best grand final I've umpired was the 2012 Bendigo grand final between Golden Square and Gisborne where Rod Sharp had a shot for goal after the siren to win it for Gisborne, but it fell just short. That was a memorable game."
Caldwell said umpiring can be physically and mentally challenging.
"One of the things that can make it mentally draining is verbal abuse,'' Caldwell said.
"I think it has improved in the 15 years I've been umpiring, particularly from the players. The players are much better these days than they used to be.
"I think society's expectations around abuse are much better as well. As a society we don't accept umpire abuse.
"(In terms of physically) I like to keep myself fit, but I wouldn't call myself a fitness fanatic.
"I do the hard yards over the summer to stay in shape."
On Saturday he gets to share his milestone with his good friend, John Norton.
Norton has officiated in 330 senior games, with the other 170 a combination of junior and under-18 games.
"(The milestone) means a lot to me, but at the same time it's more what I can give back to the sport,'' Norton said.
"Umpiring is not a competitive sport, you umpire to make sure there's decent decisions on the field and that there's enough umpires around to ensure games are played.
"If we don't continue to give back to the sport then there will come a time where we'll rely on club umpires or there will be no community footy."
Norton said it was fitting that he and Caldwell would umpire together on Saturday.
"Dale and I started pretty much at the same time and have become close friends since then,'' Norton said.
"When I did my 300th game in 2021 he was my first choice to umpire with. It's great that we'll umpire together on Saturday for Dale's milestone."
The fact the game is the Ron Best Memorial Cup clash adds a special layer to the day for Norton.
He knew Ron well after growing up with the star goalkicker's children, Chris and Liz.
