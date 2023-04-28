Moama bowlers impress at State Champions Week

Moama's Kevin Anderson was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Bowls Victoria Champion of Champions men's singles at Bendigo East on Friday.
Representing the Bendigo Campaspe Goldfields region, Anderson won his round one clash 25-22 over Barham's Brody Harker.
His quarter-final battle with Trafalgar's Ian Miles went down to the wire.
In the race to 25 shots, it was Miles who prevailed 25-24.
While Anderson didn't get past the final eight, it's been a successful State Champions Week for Moama.
Cass Millerick won the Champion of Champions women's singles title for the second-straight year, while Olivia Cartwright took out the women's singles final with a commanding 25-10 win over Dandenong Club's Nicole McKenzie.
Millerick and Cartwright combined to make it to the final four in the women's pairs.
Cartwright and Brad Campbell were runners-up in the mixed pairs.
The Moama duo lost the final to Traralgon's Kirsty Van den Hoff and Vincent McIlwain 14-7.
The championships continue on Saturday, with Bendigo East's Leigh Graham, Todd Matthews and Darren Burgess to play in the men's triples.
The East trio play the Ovens and Murray's premier team Koby Cromie, Tim Cromie and Mason Bayliss in round one from 9.30am.
The quarter-finals of the knockout competition are scheduled for 1pm, with the semi-finals and final to be played on Sunday.
In other State Champions Week finals already decided, Yarra Glen's Mathew O'Brien defeated Clayton's Ali Forsyth 25-22.
In the men's fours, Murray Downs' McCaig, Caldwell, Lehmann and Thornton defeated Ocean Grove's Abro, Clark, Sloper and Cromie 14-13.
The Ovens and Murray composite team of Sanders, Smith, Miles and Whitehead won the women's fours final over City Oval's Grano, McCracken, Kierce and Roberts 17-12.
READ MORE: Weekend footy teams
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.