MITIAMO coach Jen Wilson hopes a clash against Inglewood will give her side a chance to settle into a groove for the remainder of the season.
Having drawn the bye in round two, which followed on the heels of a league-wide break for Easter, the Superoos had effectively played one game one in three weeks before last Saturday's 70-51 loss to Maiden Gully YCW.
They were further hampered by the absence of Sarah Bateman and Caitlyn Hocking for their match against the reigning premiers.
Wilson was unfazed by the loss and said it had given her side a good insight into what they needed to work on going forward.
"We spoke about it at training (Thursday) night, we were better for the hit-out," she said.
"It was a tough game against good opposition and they are the benchmark.
"It was nice to go out and play them and see where we need to be and what we need to work on, which is all we were after in the big picture of things."
Wilson is backing her side to bounce back strongly against the Blues, who have started the season 1-2 following a 43-33 loss to Bridgewater last week, in which the Mean Machine claimed their first points of the season.
The Superoos coach gave credit to Inglewood for doing the hard yards in re-establishing their A-grade side and wished them every success in 2023.
"I'm excited for them. As a league, we are stronger when everyone has as many teams in the competition as possible," she said.
"I think it's exciting. I'm quite good friends with one of the ladies on the committee at Inglewood, so I know how hard they have worked to get an A-grade side up and running.
"I take my hat off to them and commend them for the job they've done.
"For us it's about court-time, we haven't had much of it. It seems we are five weeks in and have only played two games of netball.
"And I guess after the YC game, we can start looking at implementing the things we took from that game and put them into practice."
With undefeated Maiden Gully YCW (3-0) on the bye this week, expect the ladder to start taking shape underneath them following an intriguing round of matches on the weekend.
The only other team without a loss, Pyramid Hill puts its unbeaten record on the line against Marong (2-1).
In a warning to their rivals, the Panthers showed ominous signs that their new-look line-up was coming together in a 67-33 win over a less than full-strength Newbridge, while the Bulldogs took care of Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
The Bears (0-3) and Cailvil United (0-2) will both be chasing their first win of the season at Serpentine.
After opening its account last week, Bridgewater will aim to move to 2-2 against Newbridge (2-1).
The Maroons suffered their first loss of the season last week.
Bridgewater and Newbridge proved to be staunch rivals last season, with the ledger squared at one win apiece.
LAST WEEK:
