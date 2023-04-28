Get ready to run and ride one of central Victoria's most popular tracks as the O'Keefe Challenge returns.
Held over two weekends, Saturday, April 29 will see keen cyclists light up the O'Keefe Rail Trail from Bendigo to Heathcote for a 48-kilometre night ride starting at 4pm.
On the following weekend, Saturday, May 6, several running events ranging from a 500-metre kids dash to a full marathon will take place.
Event director Nigel Preston said the volunteer committee was trying a few new things in its eighth year of organising the challenge.
In previous years the night ride would take place on the Friday, followed by the running events the next day.
"We wanted to really give people the opportunity to come out to Heathcote twice... and also acknowledge that some people were trying to do both events and often they'd be too tired from one," Mr Preston said.
"Also as a volunteer committee, we were finding that it was a very, very big weekend."
Last year, 150 people participated in the bike ride and about 700 in the running events and Mr Preston said they were seeing similar numbers this year.
Once again the O'Keefe Challenge would support the Heathcote Dementia Alliance, with profits going towards the group aiming to improve dementia care in the regional town.
Mr Preston said the 10 and five-kilometre courses would go past the alliance's new prototype cabin, which the challenge helped fund.
While much of Axedale and Heathcote was impacted by last year's floods, Mr Preston said the trail had "held up really well".
"We actually changed [the course] because we were really concerned about the flooding that had happened around the Axedale section," he said.
"The trail is in really good condition given how much water and how much rain has happened out there."
As well as the running events, on Saturday, May 6, Barrack Reserve would also feature activities such as a climbing wall and kids games, with hopes to provide a fun day out for all.
For more information including event details and too book tickets, visit theokeefe.com.au
