O'Keefe Challenge returns to Heathcote over two weekends

By Jonathon Magrath
April 29 2023 - 8:00am
The start of the 10-kilometre event at the O'Keefe Challenge last year. Picture by AJ Taylor Photography.
Get ready to run and ride one of central Victoria's most popular tracks as the O'Keefe Challenge returns.

