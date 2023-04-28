Bendigo Advertiser
Stopping "Big Boy" McEvoy a tall order for Mount Pleasant

By Adam Bourke
Updated April 28 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 2:34pm
Ben McEvoy will play a one-off game for Colbinabbin on Saturday. Picture by Getty Images
Mount Pleasant coach Adam Baird will back his side's game style to overcome the big challenge of the McEvoy brothers in Saturday's HDFNL clash with Colbinabbin.

