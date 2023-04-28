Stopping "Big Boy" McEvoy a tall order for Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant coach Adam Baird will back his side's game style to overcome the big challenge of the McEvoy brothers in Saturday's HDFNL clash with Colbinabbin.
Ben is expected to split his time in the ruck and full-forward, while Peter will play at centre half-forward.
"We have to trust in our game plan to beat Cobo around the ball,'' Baird said.
"If Ben (McEvoy) sits deep in the forward line then we have to stop the supply and limit their entries into the forward line.
"If Ben plays in the ruck we'll see how Chris (Down) goes and our midfield will have to adjust as we go.
"We have young Will Wallace playing at centre half-back, so he'll get the job on Peter.
"Will was coming off a knee injury last year and it took him a few games to hit his straps.
"This year he's had a full pre-season and he's been playing awesome.
"In a couple of years he'll be an elite player and this will be a good challenge to play on him (Peter)."
Mounts and the Hoppers share 1-1 records going into the big game at Colbo.
While Ben Weightman remains the class-act in Mounts' forward line, the Blues have shown in the first two rounds that they have multiple avenues to goal.
"A massive change for us this year has been the way our half-forwards and forward pockets have played,'' Baird said.
"Getting front and centre is something we lacked last year, but this year we've been getting a lot of crumbing goals.
"Even the forward line pressure is much better and we're locking the ball inside forward 50 and creating more scoring opportunities.
"The return of big Mitch Bennett has made a big difference as well.
"He broke his ankle last year and he's a tall target for us... the forward line is working really well as a unit."
In other HDFNL games on Saturday, LBU should score its first win of the season when it travels to Huntly, while Elmore will start favourite in its away game against Leitchville-Gunbower.
Arguably the most intriguing game is under lights at White Hills on Saturday night as the premiership favourite Demons host the undefeated Heathcote.
READ MORE: HDFNL teams - round three
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.