BENDIGO's council has no plans to shut the public out of its monthly meetings despite an uptick in abusive behaviour across Victoria.
The Yarra Ranges' council has removed the public from its meetings over workplace health and safety concerns, garnering the support of peak-sector group the Municipal Association of Victoria.
"This ongoing behaviour is threatening and unpredictable and it has no place in our communities and shouldn't be accepted at any level of government or board," that group's president Cr David Clark said in a statement.
He said multiple councils had reported a rise in disruptive behaviour and civil unrest.
The City of Greater Bendigo has not seen that sort of verbal abuse and intimidation in recent years.
The council was keeping an eye on what was happening in other areas though, corporate performance director Jessica Howard said.
"The city takes seriously its responsibility to keep the public, councillors and staff safe," she said.
Council meeting disruptions are rare in Bendigo.
Anti-mosque protesters notoriously stormed a meeting in 2015, forcing police to help councillors leave the town hall chambers after more than 100 people shouted and thumped on furniture. The council had not been considering any matters related to the proposed mosque on the night of the disruption.
The meeting's abrupt closure had shocked the then-mayor Peter Cox.
"I guess people were questioning if we really need a public question time if this is how it is going to be used, and I really believe that council should be questioned by the public about issues," he said on the night.
The public gallery was eventually reopened.
Since then, people have used meetings to give sometimes-blunt assessments of the council but have not derailed meetings.
The Municipal Association has urged any council that closes public meetings to regularly review their decision and reopen galleries "as soon as it is safe to do so".
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
