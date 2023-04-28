Bendigo Advertiser
Remembrance Parks Central Victoria board apologises, but report kept secret

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated April 30 2023 - 11:03am, first published April 29 2023 - 9:30am
Loved ones of people buried at Eaglehawk Cemetery protested RPCV's implementation of its adornment policy in January. Picture by Darren Howe
Remembrance Parks Central Victoria board has met with community members in the wake of a new adornment policy in December last year which left graves at Eaglehawk Cemetery stripped bare of personal tributes.

