Remembrance Parks Central Victoria board has met with community members in the wake of a new adornment policy in December last year which left graves at Eaglehawk Cemetery stripped bare of personal tributes.
In a speech, RPCV board chairperson Marg Lewis said she apologised "for the loss and hurt caused by the confusion around" the policy and the actions of RPCV earlier this year.
However funeral director Simon Mulqueen, who has previously criticised RPCV, said the meeting was "an embarrassment" and the fact a report into the incident would not be released in full to the public was "disgraceful".
In an address to the gathering Ms Lewis said that "while board members were shocked and appalled by the removal and disposal of adornments our dismay cannot be compared to the pain that you are experiencing.
"Each of you will have your opinion about what the board should have done and should do, however for the Board accepting responsibility for the actions of RPCV means working to understand what happened and ensuring that it cannot and does not happen again."
As of the start of February the harsh implementation of removing adornments ceased, with only items posing a health and safety risk such as alcohol, sharp objects and glass containers being targeted.
Ms Lewis said it was "a concern and embarrassment" she was not aware of the actions RPCV took at Eaglehawk Cemetery until she saw social media posts in January.
"It was at this point that I became aware of the nature and depth of the inappropriate actions being taken to clear adornments from memorials and the distress that these actions were causing in the community," she said.
"None of us, in this room or in our community, want to have a repeat of the events of January, we need to work together to resolve the concerns that have been the basis for the situation that has occurred."
In February, the board appointed acting chief executive Maureen O'Keefe after former chief executive Emma Flukes was stood down.
According to Ms Lewis, chief of people and governance at Southern Metropolitan Cemetery Trust Lucas Robertson was tasked with carrying out an independent investigation into the events and providing recommendations for the board.
Mr Robertson set out 12 recommendations, however the full report was not made public, which Ms Lewis said was a position "supported by legal advice".
The recommendations included that there be a review of the adornment policy after permanent CEO was appointed.
An increase in volunteering activity, including potentially establishing a 'Friends Of' group, were also recommended.
The RPCV board was advised to establish a crisis management policy and review its media policies, procedures for handling complaints and induction processes for staff and trust members.
"We believe the key to a solution lies in a closer relationship between RPCV and the communities it serves," Ms Lewis said.
"We have heard your voices and we have received and accept all the recommendations of the report.
"The terrible series of events has shown us how much the community values our local cemeteries and the report has set out the actions and steps that we need to take to ensure there is not repeat of this or a similar situation."
Funeral director Simon Mulqueen, who has previously criticised RPCV, said the meeting was "an embarrassment".
He said the community "had been promised" the independent report and it was "disgraceful" it was not being made public.
"Why would you commission an independent report to get to the bottom of major problems with the trust's operation and then withhold its finding from the community?" he said. "What is the RPCV board trying to hide?"
"We are talking about a community facility with community representative answerable to the community, with requirements under the act in relation to community obligations."
Mr Mulqueen called on the entire RPCV board to resign.
"This would allow a new trust to be appointed this new trust could then 'own' the appointment of a new CEO only then would the community have the confidence and the opportunity for a new beginning allowing everyone to move on from this whole sorry episode," he said.
