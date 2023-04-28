Maryborough's midfield received a timely boost ahead of Saturday's BFNL home game with Kangaroo Flat.
The Magpies welcome back Sandringham VFL midfielder Jacob Lohmann for the clash with the Roos.
The former Maryborough junior played one game for the Pies in 2022 where he had 45 possessions against South Bendigo at the QEO.
"Jacob is an incredible person and a great influence on the group,'' Maryborough coach Coby Perry said.
"He trained with us last night and just having him there for our young kids was unreal.
"His training standards and professionalism is really impressive.
"We're happy to have him back for the week and see him run out on Saturday.
"His family are really involved in Maryborough and he's still a local boy at heart.
"He has a lot of friends in town and I'm sure he'll have a big support base turn up, which will be great for the club."
The Magpies are on the rebound from a heavy loss to Eaglehawk and Perry expects his side to be more competitive against the Roos.
"We'll try to put our best foot forward and, hopefully, we can get into the game nice and early and put in a competitive performance,'' Perry said.
"Kangaroo Flat looked to have start the year pretty well, so we'll do our best to prepare for them and rip into it."
One of the positives for the Pies through the opening two rounds has been the form of ruckman Ty Stewart, centre half-back Brady Neill and back-up ruckman Jake Postle.
They'll need to be at their best again on Saturday as they come up against Kangaroo Flat's new set of talls.
"Our tall timber in Ty Stewart, Brady Neill and Jake Postle have made a good start to the year,'' Perry said.
"We'll look to get their match-ups right with Kangaroo Flat's talls."
Neill could match-up on in-form Kangaroo Flat youngster Ryan O'Keefe, who is one of the most promising key position players in the competition.
Elsewhere in the BFNL on Saturday, Eaglehawk makes the trip down the Calder Highway to play Gisborne at Gardiner Reserve.
The Bulldogs didn't name Brad Bernacki in their side. The star midfielder has been in great form for Essendon at VFL level.
The Bombers have the bye this week and Gisborne hoped Bernacki would be cleared by Essendon to return to BFNL action, but it was not the case.
Eaglehawk has made a brilliant start to the season and will start favourite even though the game is at Gisborne.
In the remaining two games, Strathfieldsaye should boost its percentage by scoring a big win over Castlemaine at Camp Reserve, while South Bendigo should have too much class and depth for Kyneton at Harry Trott Oval.
