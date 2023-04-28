Sandhurst, Golden Square in battle for Ron Best Memorial Cup

Two power clubs will honour the memory of arguably the greatest BFNL player of all-time at the QEO on Saturday.
Sandhurst and Golden Square meet in the second annual Ron Best Memorial Cup.
The game marks the impact the late Ron Best had on both clubs and the BFNL.
Best kicked 1624 goals, won five premierships as a player across three clubs - Golden Square, Sandhurst and Northern United - and three as a coach at the Bulldogs and Dragons.
Sandhurst won the inaugural Ron Best Memorial Cup with an upset win over the Dogs at Wade Street in round five last year.
This season they meet with both teams undefeated through two rounds and both are widely-considered as genuine flag contenders.
Sandhurst welcomes back key players for Saturday's game - VFL trio Lachlan Tardrew and Cobi Maxted (Collingwood) and Sam Conforti (Essendon).
Tardrew and Conforti will have a major impact on Sandhurst's midfield, while Maxted showed in 2022 that he was one of the most promising key forwards in the competition.
"It's a big game of footy and we think when we play our style of footy we can match it with anyone,'' Sandhurst coach Ashley Connick said.
"We go into it ready to take on some good opposition and have a go at going 3-0.
"The midfield battle is always really important.
"Square is renowned for setting up well defensively and we're working hard to get that sort of reputation as well.
"Whoever wins that contest battle and gets the ball forward more than the opposition is going to be in good shape.
"We think we have a really strong midfield group in tomorrow and a really strong forward line.
"If we can win more than our fair share of contest, and get the ball into those forwards, we're hopeful we can get the job done.
"Square, quite rightly, would be thinking the same because they have a powerful midfield group and a dangerous forward line."
One of the key additions to Sandhurst's forward line this year is Bendigo Pioneers graduate Lachlan Wright.
The athletic tall forward kicked six goals in last week's win over Kyneton.
"His pre-season was exceptional,'' Connick said of Wright.
"He spent one night a week training at Collingwood and I think he won their time=trial at VFL level.
"He lives with Cobi (Maxted) and they do a lot together.
"If you have ability and you have a great pre-season it generally means you'll have a good season.
"Last week he was really good (against Kyneton). Hopefully he can play a good role for us tomorrow."
Golden Square heads to the QEO after defeating Strathfieldsaye in a thriller last Saturday.
"The boys were pretty exhausted and felt the game against Strath,'' Carter said.
"Tuesday night we had a light session, but Thursday we ramped it up and it was a really good night on the track.
"It will be good to get back on the QEO against a Sandhurst team that's in good form."
The Dogs were forced to make a couple of changes after Will Lee (back) and Jack Merrin (knee) were injured in the loss to Strathfieldsaye.
Lee trained lightly on Thursday night, but the Dogs decided not to risk their full-back.
Merrin had a scan on his knee on Thursday and was still awaiting the results. The Dogs have their fingers crossed that Merrin doesn't require a knee reconstruction.
Back-up ruckman Hugh Freckleton and wingman/defender Harrison Burke come into the Square side.
As for Sandhurst's VFL-listed trio, Carter said the Bulldogs were not concerned by the Dragons' additions.
"We haven't talked about them (the three VFL players),'' Carter said.
"We want to focus on our game and what we can bring to the contest.
"The biggest thing for us the first two weeks is that we've had 22 contributors both weeks and that's got us the results we wanted.
"If we have 22 players make an impact, and commit to the process, then we shouldn't have an issue."
