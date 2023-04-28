A portrait by Bendigo artist Alanah Ellen Brand is a finalist for the prestigious Archibald Prize 2023.
The work - "Solomon Kammer: never enough" - features disability advocate and artist Solomon Kammer sitting on a plinth and symbolises how she has become a beacon of hope.
Ms Brand, an art teacher at Bendigo South East College, said she was excited to be a first-time nominee for the Archibald for the work featuring her mentor.
"I painted this portrait of Solomon with the intent of entering it into the Archibald Prize 2023," she said.
"This is my first entry, and I am absolutely thrilled that it has been selected as a finalist. This is truly a dream come true."
Ms Kammer has five diagnosed conditions and lives with chronic pain. The artist - who was herself a finalist for the Archibald Prize in 2022 - is often told "she is not disabled enough" to be acknowledged as a person with a disability.
Ms Brand was born in Bendigo and educated at Flora Hill Primary School, Flora Hill Secondary College (now BSE) and Bendigo Senior Secondary college before completing a masters of visual art at La Trobe University.
Bendigo Venues and Events Co-ordinator Creative Communities Maree Tonkin said it was wonderful to see a Bendigo artist shortlisted for the Archibald.
"Alanah is such an incredible artist and it is thrilling to see a local Bendigo artist named as a finalist in this prestigious national art award," Ms Tonkin said.
"The city congratulates Alanah on her stunning portrait and our fingers will be tightly crossed when the winning portrait is announced on Friday, May 5.
"This is also very special for Bendigo's creative community because Alanah has benefited from the city's Artist on View program and is currently presenting her exhibition Vulnerability at Dudley House.
"It's a great example of how the city is helping to nurture homegrown talent and the importance of providing opportunities for burgeoning artists and creatives with our many programs and initiatives aligned to the Greater CREATIVE Bendigo Strategy."
The Archibald-nominated portrait is not part of the Dudley House exhibit. The painting is at the Art Gallery of New South Wales which will judge the winner of the prize.
What's On: Tours, music and good vibes
The Artist on View program is open to individual artists and arts groups living, working or studying mostly in Greater Bendigo.
Six artists, including Ms Brand, benefited from access to venues, technical support and promotional help as well as $1000 to help with exhibition costs this year.
Ms Brand's latest exhibition Vulnerability is a series of portrait paintings examining how important vulnerability is to form true connections with others. It is a free exhibition at Dudley House on View Street, open from 10am until 2pm every day until Sunday April 30.
