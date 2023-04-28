Marong premiership coach Linton Jacobs is not getting carried away by the Panthers brilliant start to their flag defence.
The Panthers have opened the season with wins by 127, 84 and 202 points.
The margins mean little to Jacobs, who is keen to see how his side fares on Saturday when the Panthers host Pyramid Hill - the only team to defeat them in 2022.
"We'll get a really good read of where we're at this week which is what we're excited about,'' Jacobs said.
"While we've had some good wins so far, we've had a couple of deficiencies exposed particularly against Inglewood, who took it up to us for a half.
"We've been working on some defensive aspects and our contest work, so if we can get those things right we'll be in good shape.
"We know Pyramid Hill is a quality side and, like us, they have some new faces. It will probably take a little while for them to gel as well, so it should be a good contest."
The lopsided results in the opening three weeks has made it tough for the Panthers to work on their deficiencies.
"It can be difficult because everyone wants to get their hands on the ball.
"We've drilled into the boys about playing their roles and sticking to structures, so that when we come up against quality teams like Pyramid Hill we're ready for when the pressure goes up and we're in different situations.
"We have to adapt each week depending on the opposition."
A key change to Marong's game in 2023 is its ability to find different avenues to goal.
Brandyn Grenfell, who kicked a century of goals in 2022, remains a key target, but the addition of Matt Riordan (eight goals last week) has given the Panthers a different look.
"With Brandyn, teams tend to double-team him, but now that we have three talls up there it makes it harder for them to do that,'' Jacobs said.
"Ryley Taylor can play tall or small and we have a couple of resting midfielders up there as well, so we think we're tough to match-up on.
"We're less predictable and we see that as a real strength.
"Brandyn has adapted well and he's played in the ruck a bit as well.
"He gives us a different mix in the middle and he's good around clearance as well.
"It adds another element to our game."
Grenfell could spend extended time in the ruck against Pyramid Hill because number one ruckman Michael Bradbury is unavailable.
After having the bye in round one, Pyramid Hill has strung together two-straight wins against Calivil United and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
In other LVFNL games on Saturday, Bridgewater hosts Newbridge, Inglewood travels to Mitiamo and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine is at home to Calivil United.
