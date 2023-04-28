Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Consistency the key for Heathcote in HDFNL netball

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 28 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heathcote co-coach and reigning league best and fairest Brooke Bolton is hoping the Saints can push HDFNL powerhouse White Hills in Saturday's clash at Scott Street. Picture by Darren Howe
Heathcote co-coach and reigning league best and fairest Brooke Bolton is hoping the Saints can push HDFNL powerhouse White Hills in Saturday's clash at Scott Street. Picture by Darren Howe

HEATHCOTE co-coach Brooke Bolton says consistency will be the key for the Saints as they look to build on the positive signs shown in last Saturday's win over Leitchville-Gunbower.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.