HEATHCOTE co-coach Brooke Bolton says consistency will be the key for the Saints as they look to build on the positive signs shown in last Saturday's win over Leitchville-Gunbower.
The Saints opened their 2023 account with a 56-35 victory over the Bombers at Barrack Reserve.
It was an important stepping stone for the Saints, who face a tough follow-up assignment against HDFNL netball powerhouse White Hills, at Scott Street on Saturday.
The clash is one of three in the Saints' first four games this season against one of last season's top-three teams.
After a bye next week, Heathcote will host reigning premiers Elmore on May 13.
Given their tough run, Bolton, who shares the coaching duties with Kelsey Hayes, was rapt to see the Saints get their first win on the board last Saturday.
They were able to weather a strong early challenge from the Gemma Angove-coached Bombers, with scores tied at the first break, before finding their groove in the second quarter.
"I thought we were pretty good from then on and everybody played pretty well," Bolton said.
"It was good to get on the board. When you look at the draw, we have a really tough start to the year. In our first four games we play the three teams that finished top-three last year.
"So, it was really important to get a win and get some confidence going."
Bolton said there had been encouraging signs in the team's opening round loss against Colbinabbin, with the Saints only falling away late.
"That's something we've identified, being able to finish the game off a little bit better and finding a bit more consistency to play a good four quarters," she said.
"Against Colbo we dropped off a bit in the last (quarter), against Leitchville-Gunbower we started a bit slow.
"We need to put it together for four quarters."
The Saints got strong contributions at opposite ends of the court against Leitchville-Gunbower from goal keeper Jen Van Neutegem and goal shooter Annalyse Carroll, while goal attack Georgia Bolton has also hit early season form.
Those three players along with co-coach Bolton - winner of the last two league best and fairest awards - shape as keys against White Hills, which started its season in emphatic style with an 88-21 win over the Bombers in round one before a bye last week.
Bolton echoed the thoughts of many in branding the Demons as an undoubted premiership contender again this season, after finishing runners-up in 2023.
"They are a very good side, but I would love to see us come out and give them a really good shake and to continue to work on the things we've been working on," she said.
"(Last week) our defence all the way down the court was really great, so hopefully we can continue doing that, as well as doing the things that work well for us.
"It would be great to be able to push them."
Saturday's A-grade clash starts at 5pm.
