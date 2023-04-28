Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Colbinabbin looking to build momentum early in 2023 HDFNL netball season

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 28 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The return of star midcourter Olivia McEvoy to Colbinabbin's line-up this season has led to some strong early season form from the Grasshoppers.
The return of star midcourter Olivia McEvoy to Colbinabbin's line-up this season has led to some strong early season form from the Grasshoppers.

COLBINABBIN coach Jen McIntyre is viewing this Saturday's clash against Mount Pleasant as a golden opportunity to build some momentum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.