COLBINABBIN coach Jen McIntyre is viewing this Saturday's clash against Mount Pleasant as a golden opportunity to build some momentum.
After reaching last year's HDFNL preliminary final, the Grasshoppers have started the season 1-1.
A confident opening-round win over Heathcote was followed by a narrow five-goal loss to reigning premiers Elmore last week, in a sign the Grasshoppers can again challenge for a top-three spot.
While it was not the win they were chasing against the Bloods, McIntyre was extremely pleased with her side's effort at Elmore.
"I was pretty proud of the girls, they did well," she said.
"I guess the girls have played together for a while now and they seem to give anything I say a go.
"We are trying to do a few different things and it seems to be working so far.
"They're just a really great bunch. I am only playing a small team and I'm not changing it much.
"We're only two games in, but the girls are really giving it their all."
A young and stable Grasshoppers line-up has hit the court with the one key addition this season, that of multiple-premiership player Olivia McEvoy.
McIntyre said the star midcourter's return had been everything the Grasshoppers had hoped for.
"She runs all day and her leadership is great to have back," she said.
"I felt we struggled a bit in the midcourt last year at times, and we just needed that person who can run all day, which you definitely get with Liv."
"We've shot high numbers of goals (56) both weeks and our goalers (Ella Kerlin and Matilda McIntyre) have been super-accurate, almost in the nineties.
"So long may that continue."
Colbinabbin and Mount Pleasant have been fierce rivals in recent seasons, with the Blues notching up wins in both regular season matches last year, before the Grasshoppers exacted their revenge in a two-goal first semi-final win at Toolleen.
While she was not the coach last season, but a keen observer, McIntyre said it was undoubtedly one of the Grasshoppers' best wins of the season.
"They had our number during the season, so it was great to pull through during finals," she said.
"It will be a tough game and a super-important one for the club and the league, the way they recognise the two club life members, Nell McTaggart (Colbinabbin) and Joan Conroy (Mount Pleasant) with the McTaggart-Conroy Cup.
"It's a privilege to play a game like this.
"Nell McTaggart was super-supportive of me when I was playing for Colbo, so I'd be really keen for us to give it a good crack.
"I didn't play for Colbo much, but when I did, I always had people like Nell backing me.
"It's an important game."
Mount Pleasant will enter the contest in plenty of form at 2-0 following wins over North Bendigo in round one and Huntly last weekend, both by 10 goals.
In other games, Huntly (0-2) and Lockington-Bamawm United (0-1) will both be looking for their first win of the season when they clash at Huntly, Leitchville-Gunbower (0-2) hosts reigning premiers Elmore (2-0) at Leitchville, and White Hills (1-0) returns from the bye to take on Heathcote (1-1).
North Bendigo (1-1) has the bye.
