Tigers take aim at Bloods in BFNL netball; Storm gathering momentum

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 28 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 9:25am
Bec Ingleton has been in a good touch at the start of the 2023 BFNL season for Kyneton. File picture by Adam Bourke
Bec Ingleton has been in a good touch at the start of the 2023 BFNL season for Kyneton. File picture by Adam Bourke

KYNETON will be out to make a statement against BFNL netball rivals South Bendigo at Harry Trott Oval on Saturday.

