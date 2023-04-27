Tigers take aim at Bloods in BFNL netball; Storm gathering momentum

KYNETON will be out to make a statement against BFNL netball rivals South Bendigo at Harry Trott Oval on Saturday.
The Tigers, under coach Dianne Guest-Oakley, served notice of an improved season ahead with an ultra-competitive effort against reigning premiers Sandhurst last week in Kyneton.
It followed a confident 54-23 victory over Golden Square to start the season at Wade Street.
The Tigers, who finished sixth last year with a 7-10-1 record, are one of six teams to have started the 2023 season at 1-1.
An upset win over South Bendigo, which is chasing a fourth straight top-five finish this season, would give the Tigers plenty of impetus in their bid to break a nine-year finals drought.
Kyneton netball operations manager Loryn Savoia said a solid performance in a 52-41 loss to the Dragons had instilled plenty of confidence in the playing group that they could compete with the competition's big guns.
"It was very competitive and a nicely contested game ... everyone played well," she said.
"A performance like that gives us plenty of hope this season, but obviously we need to keep on executing every week.
"The girls really want to make finals, they are a bit over sitting sixth or seventh on the ladder every year.
"But the Bendigo league is absolutely fierce ... so competitive ... and every game matters. So early wins will be pretty important."
Capably led by defenders Bec Ingleton and Tilly Shepherd and goal shooter Claire Oakley, the Tigers got as close as eight goals in the second half against the Dragons.
Savoia said the return of Oakley, who last season played with Launceston-based club Cavaliers in the Tasmania Netball League, had given the team a huge lift.
"It's fantastic having another top shooting option, giving us a bit of versatility," she said.
Kyneton posed plenty of difficulties for South Bendigo last season, with the clubs' early season contest at Kyneton ending in a 52-52 draw.
The Bloods were able to escape with a six-goal win later in the year at the QEO.
South Bendigo will be aiming to rebound from a 41-26 loss to Kangaroo Flat in which the 15-goal margin did not reflect the toughness of the battle.
The inclusion of youngsters Maggie Burke, Carissa Brook and Claudia Griffiths has given the Bloods a new look this season, posing a fresh challenge for the visiting Tigers.
"They are always a very physical team and contest everything ... very well-drilled," Savoia said.
"They will be a fierce challenger."
MORE BFNL NETBALL:
At Castlemaine, Strathfieldsaye will look to back up its 48-goal win over Golden Square with a potential breakout performance against Castlemaine.
The Storm, led by recruits Claudia Collins and Ella Flavell and a brilliant start to the season at centre by Caitlyn Hamilton, have shown promising signs in their first two matches, including a strong showing in an ultra-competitive loss to undefeated Gisborne in round one.
Coach Steph Freemantle said he side would approach the match with a good degree of confidence.
"We've talked a lot this week about believing in ourselves and having a really good crack at Castlemaine," she said.
"We're confident we have grown a lot since last year and believe we have a strong chance of winning this.
"We have a lot of young girls in our side still, but I feel we have some real good experience now to compete."
Boasting a fresh-look squad in 2023, Freemantle praised the inclusions of Collins and Flavell, who have joined the club respectively from Bridgewater and South Bendigo, as keys to the Storm's bright early season form.
"Claudia is just so reliable and it's wonderful having that really tall, strong body in the goals," she said.
"Her leadership has just been amazing for me.
"Having her on the court to lead and direct the girls makes so much of a difference, given we've been such a young side for so long.
"She sees a lot of things out there on the court and is able to guide the girls, which makes things easier for them.
"And (wing attack) Ella Flavell was just on fire last weekend.
"Her growth from last year to this year with being down training and playing with the Geelong Cougars in the VNL ... she is just a step ahead of everyone else in setting things up and getting to the next ball.
"Her feeding into goals has been fantastic and has made things easy for Claudia and Ava (Hamilton)."
The Magpies, led by co-coach Fiona Fowler, were brave in an eight-goal loss to Gisborne at Camp Reserve and are viewing the contest as a definite danger game following some astute recruiting over the pre-season by the Storm.
Fellow coach Gary Cooke said the Storm's improvement had not gone unnoticed by his club and that the Magpies would be prepared for a tough battle.
He insisted there were some very positive signs in last week's clash against Gisborne, particularly after half time.
"I thought we put some beautiful defensive pressure on Gisborne to turn the ball over, but we probably made a few bad decisions in attack," he said.
"Maybe we didn't respect the defence enough, but I thought once the second-half hit, we fixed that.
"We only lost the second-half by two goals, so hopefully we can build off that."
In other games, top-of-the-ladder Gisborne (2-0) hosts Eaglehawk (0-2), Sandhurst (2-0) takes on Golden Square (0-2) and Kangaroo Flat (1-1) makes the tough trek to Maryborough (1-1).
Sadly for the Roos, they will be without Ella Wicks for the remainder of the season after the young midcourter injured her ACL in last week's win over South Bendigo.
