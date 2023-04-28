More than 1000 people are expected to converge on Balgownie Estate Bendigo on Sunday, April 30 for the second Maiden Gully Autumn Festival.
Held on the lawns of Bendigo's oldest working vineyard, the festival has been organised by the Maiden Gully Progress Association as a showcase for the city's western-most suburb.
To celebrate the changing of the leaves, the autumn festival will feature a market celebrating all that Maiden Gully has to offer.
Everything from produce, artisan crafts, greenery and clothing through to community sports clubs and schools will be represented.
There will also be live music from local talent, an animal farm and delicious food vans.
Following the success of last year's inaugural festival, organisers were keen to hold the event again in 2023.
Maiden Gully Progress Association's president Melissa Bishop said the festival would offer a range of activities for all ages.
"The autumn festival is going to be a celebration of Maiden Gully and our collaborative partners as we welcome in the autumn season," she said.
"There will be lots of free entertainment including face painting by You Party - I Paint and the magic show of The Amazing Mister Mike and Darryl's adorable animal farm."
There will be live music from The Flannos, Ozzie Harwood, Steph Bitter, Mariah McCarthy and Maiden Gully Primary School. There will also be dance performances by Volaire Calisthenics and Cheer n Dance.
"There is something for everyone," Ms Bishop said.
The festival is sponsored by Jenny's Early Learning and will feature a host of renowned food vans from local partners and operators including: Smoke 'n' Roast, Bullwinkle Burgers, Not Just Pizza, Maiden Gully Marong Lions Club BBQ along with Bloom Espresso and pending weather, Favourite Flavours Ice Cream.
Guests are also welcome to visit Balgownie Estate Bendigo's cellar door and taste from their extensive selection of wines that have been made from hand-harvested fruit grown on the winery's 50 year-old vines.
The award-winning winery will also have selected wines discounted up to 50 per cent off that will be available to purchase throughout the day.
For visitors wanting to dine in with a view before or during their autumn festival experience, Balgownie Estate Bendigo's on-site restaurant will open all day for coffee and drinks, breakfast from 8am to 10am and lunch from noon to 2pm.
Bookings are strongly advised.
Entry to the festival is by gold coin donation.
The full list of Maiden Gully Autumn Festival stallholders is available on Maiden Gully Progress Association's website.
For information, visit maidengully.com.au/autumnfestival or balgownie.com/bendigo
