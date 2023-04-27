I have so many fond memories of Easter holidays in Bendigo.

My late aunt lived there and we were frequent visitors to the Easter Fair and the Easter procession.

Easter Sunday was mass in the Cathedral and my family would walk around the church grounds later to inspect the stonemasons' progress working to finish the grand design. That's showing my age a bit.

But I was appalled to read ( Bendigo Advertiser , April 27) that councillor Neil Beattie favourably compared duck shooting with Easter.

He said the shoot brings "a different group of people". You can say that again, councillor.

They wear camo gear, they carry guns, they're blokes and they maim and kill little birds.

What a shame that Loddon Shire Council is planning to spend ratepayers' money on making a pro-duck-shooting submission to the government's Inquiry into Recreational Bird Hunting, without even consulting its residents.

As a health professional, I fail to see how Loddon Shire Council can claim that duck hunting offers a "positive mental health impact" on the community ("Hunters welcome", Bendigo Advertiser , April 27).

Most find the noise and shotgun shell mess unpleasant and many are distressed about native ducks being injured and killed.

In contrast, bushwalking, mountain-biking and orienteering are some of the many outdoor activities that offer profound positive mental and physical health benefits.

The State of our Environment is reported as "poor and deteriorating".

It is time for protection and conservation of all of Australia's natural beauty, including ducks.

It appears the Electrical Trades Union and hunting groups are asking the Victorian government for the same thing as those opposed to duck shooting - to be able to enjoy the outdoors.

Only one party is asking to be able to do it peacefully, respectfully and without harming it.

Drive around any regional area in Victoria and you will see many "no shooting" signs on farm gates and fences.

The fact that landowners need to do this shows the blatant disregard some hunters have around trespassing on private property.

You will not see signs advising "no bushwalking", "no birdwatching", "no four-wheel-driving", "no fishing".

Could the ETU and their supporters please note the issue being discussed is native bird shooting, not outdoor recreation?

The government is not asking for submissions about any recreational pursuits other than duck and quail shooting.

It would appear shooters are turning this into something that it is not in order to drum up supporters.

I haven't always been wildly enthusiastic about starting meetings with a Welcome to Country.

It's more like I've just gone along with it without thinking. Mostly I want to get the meeting started and get it over.

Notwithstanding, I found the absence of any acknowledgement of our Indigenous people at Bendigo's Anzac Day ceremony (Pall Mall) quite jarring.

Here was a commemoration of a nation-defining event in our history, an event which we like to think epitomises Australian values: courage, mateship and willingness to make sacrifices in defence of our way of life.

Some recognition of the foundational role First Nations people played in our nation's history would have demonstrated the generous spirit of the brave Anzacs.

The strength of our democracy lies in the confidence with which Australians can embrace our complicated past and our diverse present.

She states "People do not have to pay to visit a petrol station".

All aircraft that fly into the council-operated Bendigo Airport have to pay a fee of $11.20 to land if they need to re-fuel.

So the precedent has already been set in regards to "short-sighted revenue raising".