Weekend footy preview and selections - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

Preview of this weekend's BFNL, HDFNL and LVFNL action.
Sandhurst v Golden Square
2.20pm at the QEO
Timing is everything and the Dragons couldn't ask for a better week to take on Golden Square.
Lachlan Tardrew, Sam Conforti and Cobi Maxted could all return to the Sandhurst side from VFL duties, while classy trio Andy Collins, Lee Coghlan and Joel Wharton are also in line to return to the senior team.
Golden Square was brilliant in defeating Strathfieldsaye last week, but it was a gruelling contest in warm conditions and it had to take a fair bit out of the Bulldogs.
A mental and physical let down is a concern for Square and the Dogs will be without two of their key defenders - Will Lee and Jack Merrin - because of injuries.
Saturday's clash is the annual Ron Best Memorial Cup game.
South Bendigo v Kyneton
2.20pm at Harry Trott Oval
The Bloods will start warm favourites to score their second-straight win and their first victory of the year at their new home base.
One of South's strengths is its speed and athleticism forward of centre. Brock Harvey and Steven Stroobants shape as tough match-ups for the Kyneton defence.
The winless Tigers have had a tough start to the year with games against 2022 finalists Golden Square, Sandhurst and now the Bloods.
Their top-end talent remains high, but they don't have the depth that they had last season.
If that top-end talent has a day out then the Tigers could give the Bloods some headaches.
The Tigers will be hoping Cameron Manuel and Tom Quinn have more impact this week after they were quiet against Sandhurst in round two.
Castlemaine v Strathfieldsaye
2.20pm at Camp Reserve
It doesn't get any easier for the Magpies - Gisborne one week, Strathfieldsaye the next.
You can't question the Magpies' effort, but the class difference between the home side and the Storm is considerable.
Young ruckman Lloyd Butcher has made a good impression for the Pies in the opening two rounds of the season.
A margin less than 15 goals would be a reasonable result for Castlemaine.
Lachlan Sharp, coming off six goals against Square, looks in great form, while Storm's recruit Luke Webb is a player opposition coaches need to put time into.
If he's given a free run off half-back he will generate scoring opportunities for the Storm with his creative foot skills.
Maryborough v Kangaroo Flat
2.20pm at Princes Park
After two encouraging performances, Kangaroo Flat should break through for its first win of the season.
Despite being 0-2, the Roos' form has been solid enough and a repeat of that form will be enough to take care of the undermanned Magpies.
Roos' youngsters Mitch Trewhella and Ryan O'Keefe continue to develop into quality senior players.
The Pies sorely miss injured playing coach Coby Perry and dynamic midfielder Bailey Edwards.
After being overpowered by Eaglehawk last week, this is an opportunity for the Pies youngsters to test themselves against another young group.
Gisborne v Eaglehawk
2.20pm at Gardiner Reserve
This game will give BFNL followers a better idea of just how good Eaglehawk is.
The Hawks have rolled nicely through South Bendigo and Maryborough, but Gisborne at Gisborne is a step up in class.
The Bulldogs are not the team that won the flag last year, but they showed in a tight battle with Strathfieldsaye in round one that they remain a tough nut to crack on their home soil.
Gisborne could welcome back key midfielder Brad Bernacki from Essendon's VFL team. He'll take on an Eaglehawk midfield group that has dominated the opening two rounds.
Billy Evans, Noah Wheeler and Ben Thompson will be watched closely by the Gisborne midfield.
BFNL TIPS
Adam Bourke: Sandhurst, Gisborne, Strathfieldsaye, Kangaroo Flat, South Bendigo
Luke West: Golden Square, Eaglehawk, Strathfieldsaye, Kangaroo Flat, South Bendigo
Kieran Iles: Golden Square, Eaglehawk, Strathfieldsaye, Kangaroo Flat, South Bendigo
Richard Jones: Golden Square, Eaglehawk, Strathfieldsaye, Kangaroo Flat, South Bendigo
Colbinabbin v Mt Pleasant
2.30pm at Colbinabbin
All eyes will be on Hawthorn premiership ruckman Ben McEvoy when he pulls on the Colbo jumper for a one-off appearance.
Ben joins his brothers Matt and Peter in the Colbo side for the clash with old foe Mt Pleasant.
Ben and Peter McEvoy, a former VFL Team of the Year captain, are expected to spend most of their time forward which will test the Mounts' defence.
It's an important game for both teams after they both split their opening two games.
Huntly v LBU
2.30pm at Huntly
The rebuilding Hawks play their home ground well, but the LBU Cats' depth and experience will prove decisive.
The Cats will still be smarting from last week's final quarter fadeout against North Bendigo.
Defensive work is high on Huntly's agenda after it conceded 32 goals to Mounts last week.
Leitchville-Gunbower v Elmore
2.30pm at Leitchville
The Bombers would see this as a golden opportunity to record their first win of the season.
They played some good footy in patches in the first two rounds against high-quality opposition in White Hills and Heathcote.
Elmore is not as talented as White Hills and Heathcote, but the Bloods have improved in 2023 and they start favourite on Saturday.
White Hills v Heathcote
6.15pm at White Hills
The match of the round clash will be played under lights at Scott Street.
The Demons are coming off the bye, while the Saints have been ultra impressive in the opening two rounds.
White Hills is seen by many as the team to beat, so this game will give us a better indication of where the Saints sit in the HDFNL pecking order.
Heathcote forward Corey Grindly (10 goals in two weeks) is a player to watch for Heathcote.
HDFNL TIPS
Adam Bourke: Mt Pleasant, LBU, Elmore, White Hills
Luke West: Mt Pleasant, LBU, Elmore, White Hills
Marong v Pyramid Hill
2.15pm at Marong
Marong is clearly the number one seed and Pyramid Hill is expected to establish itself as the number two seed by halfway through the season.
The Bulldogs did upstage Marong in the home and away season last year, but it's hard to see a repeat of that result this time around.
The Panthers will be too big and too classy for a new-look Bulldogs' side that is still finding its feet.
Bridgewater v Newbridge
2.15pm at Bridgewater
The Mean Machine should return to winning form against a Newbridge side that is struggling.
Bridgewater has a clear edge in experience and firepower forward of centre.
Mean Machine forward Josh Martyn leads the league with 21 goals in three games.
The Maroons, who have only kicked three goals total in their past two games, will be better suited against Bridgewater compared to last week's battle with Marong.
Mitiamo v Inglewood
2.15pm at Mitiamo
Mitiamo showed improved form last week, but Inglewood will be a tougher test.
Inglewood will be full of confidence after defeating Bridgewater for the first time in 15 years last week.
If the Blues are to be a top-three team, this is a game they should win comfortably.
Ruckman Tom Kennedy is having a big impact for the Blues.
BL-Serpentine v Calivil United
2.15pm at Serpentine
The home side Bears should consolidate their top-tree position by beating the Demons.
Coach Justin Laird has made a great start to the season for the Bears, kicking nine goals in three games.
After losing to Newbridge in round one, Calivil United were competitive against Pyramid Hill in the wet in round two and have the bye last week.
LVFNL TIPS
Adam Bourke: Marong, Bridgewater, Inglewood, BL-Serpentine
Luke West: Marong, Bridgewater, Inglewood, BL-Serpentine
1. Eaglehawk
Record: 2-0, 409.0%
2. Sandhurst
Record: 2-0, 188.9%
3. Golden Square
Record: 2-0, 159.7%
4. Gisborne
Record: 1-1, 158.7%
5. South Bendigo
Record: 1-1, 143.9%
6. Strathfieldsaye
Record: 1-1, 103.0%
7. Castlemaine
Record: 1-1, 51.1%
8. Kangaroo Flat
Record: 0-2, 58.8%
9. Kyneton
Record: 0-2, 33.7%
10. Maryborough
Record: 0-2, 16.7%
1. Marong
Record: 3-0, 879.3%
2. Bridgewater
Record: 2-1, 139.7%
3. BL-Serpentine
Record: 2-1, 139.2%
4. Pyramid Hill
Record: 2-0, 138.3%
5. Inglewood
Record: 1-2, 77.9%
6. MGYCW
Record: 1-2, 70.0%
7. Newbridge
Record: 1-2, 25.8%
8. Calivil United
Record: 0-2, 60.8%
9. Mitiamo
Record: 0-2, 40.4%
1. Heathcote
Record: 2-0, 261.9%
2. North Bendigo
Record: 2-0, 109.5%
3. White Hills
Record: 1-0, 242.3%
4. Mount Pleasant
Record: 1-1, 194.4%
5. Elmore
Record: 1-1, 133.0%
6. Colbinabbin
Record: 1-1, 79.8%
7. LBU
Record: 0-1, 91.3%
8. Huntly
Record: 0-2, 38.4%
9. Leitchville-Gunbower
Record: 0-2, 32.0%
