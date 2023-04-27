Cute As sweet as at Seymour

BENDIGO trainer Shane Fliedner looks to have a potential city class filly on his hands following a smart win on debut by Cute As at Seymour on Thursday.
The 'slow-maturing' three-year-old won plenty of admirers after storming to victory at a big price over 1000m on the soft 6.
Cute As ($26) was at slightly longer odds than her stablemate Gentle Whisper ($21), who was also on debut, and finished eighth.
Her win gave the Fliedner stable its second winner within five days following success with Air Defence at Echuca last Sunday.
Cute As was ridden to perfection by Liam Riordan, who claimed an early double at Seymour, after steering Robert The Puss to a win in the previous race for Flemington trainer Simon Zahra.
It was the 25-year-old jockey's third winner in two days and followed on the heels of his emotional triumph on the Brent Stanley-trained Serenaur at Ballarat on Wednesday, a win he dedicated to his good mate and fellow jockey Dean Holland, who died after a race fall on Monday.
Riordan saw plenty of upside in Cute As, who showed a good turn of foot in the final 200m, to smartly overhaul River Frost for a one-and-a-half length win, after the Matthew Ellerton-trained gelding had led the field into the straight.
"She's only small, but she's got a good little motor," he said.
"She's only small, but she's got a good little motor," he said.
"She jumped well, relaxed nicely and was able to get in behind one for a couple of furlongs ... popped out and I thought she did a good job considering she had a good look around once she hit the front."
Riordan gave full credit to the Fliedner team, in particular, Toby Lake, who has returned to Bendigo, and has again aligned himself with the dual Group 3-winning trainer.
"He's a good mate of mine and he's been working closely with Shane (Fliedner) the last few months," the jockey said.
"Obviously he did his apprenticeship there and they are going into partnership.
"They've done a really good job with the the horses in the last few months."
Lake conceded Cute As had somewhat exceeded expectations on debut, albeit she was well-prepared following a spate of three recent impressive trials and five in total in the past two-and-a-half months.
"She's obviously pretty raw and green and had plenty of trials," he said.
"She had a little bit of trouble going into the barriers and getting her barrier certificate, hence she had four or five trials.
"But she's just slowly maturing and getting better all the time and we saw that today.
"This time of year, she might be able to head to the city on a Wednesday - that's probably her level.
"But she's in the right time of the year. She handled the ground, so it's all positive."
The Fliedner stable will have two potential runners on their home track on Sunday, with Surin Beach ad Zedemski both among the acceptances.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.