Cute As sweet as at Seymour

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 3:30pm
The Shane Fliedner-trained Cute As, ridden by Liam Riordan, impressively wins on debut at Seymour on Thursday. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos)
BENDIGO trainer Shane Fliedner looks to have a potential city class filly on his hands following a smart win on debut by Cute As at Seymour on Thursday.

