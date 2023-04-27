Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Braves guard Isaac Turner parts way with NBL1 club

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 2:53pm
Isaac Turner and the Bendigo Braves have parted ways by mutual consent. Picture courtesy of Akuna Photography
STRUGGLING with only one win from six games this NBL1 season, the Bendigo Braves and guard Isaac Turner have mutually agreed to part ways.

