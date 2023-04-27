STRUGGLING with only one win from six games this NBL1 season, the Bendigo Braves and guard Isaac Turner have mutually agreed to part ways.
News of the decision to release Turner from his contract for the remainder of the 2023 season was announced on the Braves' social media accounts late Wednesday.
No reason was given for his departure.
Turner, who only joined the team this season after previously playing for the Kilsyth Cobras and Geelong Supercats, averaged 11 points per game on 42.9 per cent shooting and 43.5 per cent from three-point range in his short stay.
He scored only two points in 20:14 minutes in the Braves' most recent loss to Eltham Wildcats last Sunday and seven points in 32:01 minutes in another defeat last Friday against the Casey Cavaliers.
"Everyone involved at the Braves wish Isaac the best of luck in his future basketball endeavours," the Braves' statement read.
The Braves continue their season against the fifth-placed Kilsyth Cobras (4-2) this Saturday night at Red Energy Arena in Bendigo.
